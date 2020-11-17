City council discusses COVID-19, approves loan for affordable housing project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As El Dorado County drops back into the purple tier, the South Lake Tahoe City Council again discussed the pandemic.

During the Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting, council received an update on COVID-19 which mirrored many other discussions from the beginning of the pandemic. While the city is more prepared than before and is preparing for more personal protective equipment grants, they are running into the same problem as before; being on the state line.

Despite California moving backwards, Nevada has not yet tightened restrictions again leaving the city in a tough spot. There has been the suggestion of a curfew by Gov. Gavin Newsom and that would be very difficult for South Lake Tahoe Police Department to enforce if there is not a similar curfew in Nevada.

City Manager Joe Irvin and Councilmember Brooke Laine, along with representatives from El Dorado County reached out to the other four counties in the basin about a coordinated response in the spring. At that time, the counties weren’t interested in working together. However, Irvin and councilmember Cody Bass are going to reach out again and are hoping for a more positive response.

While the update did not have any actionable items, the council did vote unanimously earlier in the meeting to postpone or cancel city events until February.

Also during the meeting, the council gave staff permission to apply for two grants from California Department of Parks and Recreation for the new swim and recreation center. The two grants, if both were accepted, would give the city over $8 million for the project.

The council also approved a $1.25 million loan to the Sugar Pine Village Affordable Housing Project.

According to Hilary Roverud, Director of Development Services, that loan will be paid back to the city relatively quickly.

Finally, the council received a presentation on the 2019-20 report from the South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement District. While the beginning of the fiscal year was normal, SLTTID had to shift gears to respond to COVID with campaigns urging visitors to love Tahoe from afar.

This was the last meeting for Mayor Jason Collin and Laine. There will be a special meeting on Nov. 30 to recognize their service and certify election results. Then, the new members will be sworn in on Dec. 1 and the mayor and mayor pro tem will be chosen.