City Council ends 2% TOT increase’s road to November’s ballot

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council ended efforts of placing a 2% Transient Occupancy Tax increase on November’s ballot, despite a voter survey revealing almost seven in 10 voters in favor. The reason, now is not the time.

Council had the option to either terminate efforts or pass a resolution approving necessary efforts to place the measure on November 2024’s ballot.

A motion from Councilmember Tamara Wallace to terminate efforts was seconded by Councilmember Cristi Creegan. All councilmembers voted in favor of terminating efforts, except Scott Robbins; thereby keeping the measure from November’s ballot.

Council made the decision after receiving a presentation from hired consultant, FM3 Research, on a survey conducted on 323 likely South Lake Tahoe voters in November’s election. The poll conducted by phone, emails, and text invites in mid-January found that 69% would support a ballot measure that reads as follows:

“SOUTH LAKE TAHOE TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAX MEASURE. Shall the measure to create/develop affordable resident/workforce housing; improve public transit; maintain fire protection, 911 emergency response, snow removal, wildfire prevention; repair streets/roads, protect lake water quality; and for general government use; increasing the transient occupancy tax (paid only by hotel/motel/short-term rental guests) by 2%, providing $3,500,000 annually until ended by voters, requiring public spending disclosure, independent audits, all funds for South Lake Tahoe, be adopted?”

‘Leading the witness’

Preceding Council’s decision, many community members weighed in on the matter.

Community member Jan Mcarthy said if she were called for a poll and asked if she’d like to have fire and enough cops, “sticking it to the tourists,” she’d answer, “yeah, I mean I’d probably go with that,” but said, “That’s just not even a fair way of talking to people.”

“Council is leading the witness,” Steve Teshara with Tahoe Chamber and Keep Community First Coalition said.

Others referred to it as smoke and mirrors and confusing.

And although on the agenda it states the increase would be for general governmental purposes, the conversation kept circling back around to one particular subject, “Everyone knows this is an affordable housing tax,” said John Messina with Lake Tahoe Tax Payers Association.

He said the inclusion of infrastructure is only there to confuse voters, “At least have the decency to call it what it is, an affordable housing tax.”

Other commenters referenced housing as well in their remarks.

A special TOT increase specifically for housing was proposed when talks of a TOT increase came around on September’s agenda. It was listed with a general fund TOT increase as well as other options for potential revenue ballot measures for housing, transit, and snow removal.

At that September meeting, from that list, council decided to move forward with polling the public on a general fund TOT increase of 2% and not a special TOT tax just for housing. In November, council approved the $107,500 contract with the polling consultant.

The goose that lays the golden egg

Some in the lodging industry fear if they raise TOT, instead of making more revenue, it would do the opposite.

“People who come to Tahoe still, will come to different parts of Lake Tahoe. They will not come to the South Shore as much as they did,” said Jerry Bindel, Forest Suites Resort. He explains the increase would make the city higher than North Tahoe and Nevada casinos.

“Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg—tourism,” Sheron Kerrigan with South Tahoe Association of Realtors said, “It’s what we all depend on.”

Bindel says raising TOT by 2% would put it upwards of 16% when adding the $4-5.50 Tourism Improvement District fee, and that would rank South Lake Tahoe within the ten highest in the nation according to a 2023 list from HVS .

North Lake Tahoe and Truckee’s TOT is currently between 10-13.25%.

Bindel and Mcarthy are both in the lodging business. They report multiple blows to the industry in South Lake Tahoe. Blindel stated reservations for certain lodging companies in town are down 20% this winter. Mcarthy’s fire insurance went up from $190,000 to $562,000 in recent years, nearly tripling, “How am I supposed to stay alive like this?”

In council discussions, Councilmember Robbins said they’ve heard extensively from the 30%, but “Our town is dying,” and 70% of the community understands that we need to be doing more. “The data is right in front of us. I don’t how we can choose not to act.”

Councilmember Creegan took issue with his statement saying, “I don’t think our town is dying.”

She asked “If that were true, why would so many people want to live here and why would we even be having this discussion?”

She explained she originally voted for the poll and the information is valuable, but said, “I think that we all realize that what that truly means is our businesses are having to bare the brunt,” explaining now is not the time to put it on the ballot.

Wallace agreed with Creegan, saying it isn’t the right time, and believes it will have a detrimental impact.

Mayor Pro Tem John Friedrich said he’s been torn on the matter. Although the city has done a lot, listing the Sugar Pine Village, the new recreation center, increased budget on road repairs, and others, “There’s a lot more to do,” and he adds, “We don’t take care of those by waving a magic wand.”

However, he said they did need to move forward as a community with consensus and find a solutions, and less spite and fight.

“I would say now is the time to keep moving forward together to create the community we want,” and ultimately supported Wallace’s motion to terminate efforts to place the increase on the ballot.

Mayor Cody Bass said he agreed with all the comments, saying “There’s always needs, and that’s not going to end as we move forward.”

He agreed now is not the time, “I think we are in a very volatile time in our local economy.” He said it is a good time to hold back, take a pause and look at other areas to create revenue like finishing redevelopment.

The survey also found that two-thirds of voters continue to perceive that the City needs additional funding. The 66% doesn’t drift far from the numbers in 2019, 2020 and 2022, between 68-73%.

It also polled a list of government priorities and asked on a scale, how important each were to person surveyed.

Fire protection and reduction, snow removal, protecting lake water quality and preventing pollution, as well as repairing streets and roads, were considered extremely or very important by 90% or above of individuals polled.

Prioritizing affordable housing for middle-class residents and addressing high housing costs was considered important, but by fewer individuals, around 70%.

Workforce housing, rental assistance, and first-time homebuyer priorities were only a moderate priority, being considered important by 47-64%.

The entire meeting and agenda can be viewed on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website .