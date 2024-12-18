City Council ends 2024 with new members aboard

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe held its last City Council meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The start of the meeting involved welcoming David Jinkens and Keith Roberts to the chambers. The two are taking over Cristi Creegan and Devin Middlebrook’s seats.

Council then voted Tamara Wallace as the new mayor and Cody Bass as mayor pro tem.

The restructured council then jumped into business for the rest of the evening.

Assignments to boards and commissions

Three community representatives are headed towards new duties on behalf of the city after council appointed them Tuesday night. Robert Erlich will take a seat on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Advisor Planning Commission as the City of South Lake Tahoe’s lay member.

Alberto Mandfredi will take a seat at the El Dorado County Community Action Council. Mandfredi had also applied for the TRPA APC seat.

John Messina will reside on the El Dorado County Commission on Aging.

Others had also applied for some of the positions, but these three were present at the meeting, either in person or by Zoom.

Since all three had applied for at least one of the positions, both Jinkens and Bass agreed that all three should receive a position. Council unanimously agreed to the appointments. The trio will head to their assignments in the new year.

Council also decided on their own assignments to boards and committees going into the new year as follows:

Boards

California Tahoe Conservancy: Wallace / Robbins (alternate)

City Selection Committee Board: Wallace

El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO): Wallace

El Dorado Countywide Oversight Board: Wallace

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board: Bass / Jinkens (alternate)

Tahoe Transportation District: Robbins / Bass (alternate)

South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority: Bass and Roberts / Robbins (alternate)

JPA – Abandoned Vehicle Abatement: Jinkens

JPA – Cal Tahoe: Wallace and Roberts / Bass (alternate)

Clean Tahoe Program: Wallace and Roberts

League of CA Cities – Sac Valley Division: Jinkens

PADMA: Wallace and Bass

South Lake Tahoe Recreation Facilities JPA: Robbins

Community Play Consortium JPA: City Manager Joe Irvin

JPA South Lake Tahoe Basin Waste Management Authority: Roberts / Bass (alternate)

Tahoe Prosperity Center: Wallace

Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority Board: Bass

Tahoe Chamber of Commerce: Roberts

South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association: Roberts

South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce: Vacant

El Dorado County Transportation Commission: Bass / Robbins (alternate)

Subcommittees

Finance subcommittee: Wallace and Robbins

Council dispensed of the other ten subcommittees and instead agreed to mobilize council as needs arise.

New year, new protocols

The new year will bring a few new protocols to city council. The city has added a Key to the City program, which will honor distinguished persons, honored guests and outstanding civic contributors to the city.

Also going forward in the new year, comments on the consent agenda will be set to three minutes per item and six minutes per speaker. The item originally proposed three minutes per speaker on the consent agenda in order to clarify the language after former councilmember Creegan asked whether comment length was for one item on the consent agenda or the entire consent agenda as a whole.

A handful of community members voiced opposition to limiting the consent agenda to three minutes per person.

During discussion, Councilmember Robbins said allowing someone to speak for three minutes on each consent item could allow even just a small number of people to filibuster a meeting.

He offered the compromise of three minutes per consent item, with up to six minutes per speaker, which was unanimously agreed upon by other councilmembers.

A 2022 California Senate Bill, commonly known as the Levine Act, will bring about some changes as well. Although the changes took effect in Jan. 1, 2023, this is the first City Council election cycle these changes apply to. The changes will require city council members to recuse from and report out political contributions exceeding $250 from the party or a participant to certain agenda items, including licensing permits, entitlements, franchises, or certain types of contracts. It also makes city councilmembers prohibited from accepting, soliciting, or directing a political contribution exceeding $250 from a party or participant on an agenda item for 12 months.

The $250 trigger amount goes up to $500 on Jan. 1, 2025. It’s something City Clerk Susan Blankenship said they will need to be aware of on a case-by-case basis with the introduction of the two new councilmembers fresh off the election.

Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project

Council actions supplied funding and moved the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project forward. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2025.

Phase 2 is anticipated to begin in 2025. Council approved the transfer of funds for this portion of the project and expanded the scope of services with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

Council also awarded the Phase 2 project to Herback General Engineering for $6,754,601.95 and a 10% contingency of $675,460.20.

Phase 1 wraps up stormwater and water quality improvements within the Bonanza

neighborhood and downstream between James Avenue at 3rd Street and Tahoe Keys Blvd.

Phase 2 includes the Central Greenbelt Area behind the Crossings, spanning between Emerald Bay Road at B Street down to Highway 50 at 4th Street.

In addition to stormwater treatment, sediment reduction and floodplain expansion, the project will also improve connectivity for bicyclists, pedestrians, supply safety lighting, and create a public gathering space for public art and educational signage.

Excess workers’ compensation insurance change

City Council approved changing excess workers’ compensation carriers. The city has been self-insured for workers’ compensation since 1993 and self-insured up to $500,000. Claims over $500,000 is paid by an excess reserve insurance carrier. The city has used Local Agency Workers’ Compensation Excess Joint Powers Authority since 1993.

In order to save on premiums, the council approved switching to the California Intergovernmental Risk Authority. Staff calculate a savings of $60,000 per year with the switch.

The new carrier’s staff is also able to provides mores support with developing safety and a workers’ compensation program.

Council also approved a South Tahoe Refuse rate increase. Eli Ramos provides the details on increase in their story titled, El Dorado County, City of South Lake Tahoe authorizes rate increase for solid waste collection.

Ramos also delves into council’s housing related items in Signage in employee housing, Sugar Pine’s final phase funding, and ADU agreements: housing updates from city council.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14. City Council’s entire schedule for 2025 is available on the city’s council webpage .