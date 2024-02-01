City Council: Increased fines for vacation home rental citations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council passed a motion increasing fines for vacation home rental citations to the highest fines allowed under state law.

Fines for a list of VHR violations are now $1,500 for the first occurrence, $3,000 for the second occurrence within the year, and $5,000 for subsequent occurrences within the same year.

Prior fees ranged from $250 to $1,000.

The subject came up at the Nov. 21 meeting when council received a presentation on VHR enforcement. Council directed staff to provide a resolution at a later meeting to increase VHR fines to the maximum amount allowed under Senate Bill 60, which was signed in 2021. The law authorizes local jurisdictions to establish fines for an ordinance relating to short-term rentals that are an infraction and pose a threat to health or safety.

One member of the public felt this tactic is simply grabbing low hanging fruit and isn’t enforcement. Another feels enforcement would make more sense than fines, because the rich can afford these fees.

All councilmembers voted for the increases except Councilmember Tamara Wallace.

New commission appointments

City Council selected individuals for two two-year Planning Commission terms and one vacancy, which expires next year. The city received five applications for the seats from Julia Lucksinger, Jackson Realo, Doug Williams, and incumbents, Gavin Feiger and Keith Roberts.

After much deliberation and failed motions, the council finally passed a motion appointing incumbent Gavin Feiger, and Julia Lucksinger to the two year terms and Jackson Realo for the vacancy, set to expire in one year.

All voted in favor of the selections, except Councilmember Wallace.

Council also made Parks and Recreation Commission appointments. The city received four applications for three two-year terms.

Incumbents Amelia Richmond, Jerry Blindel, and David Gregorich applied as well as new South Lake Tahoe resident Kyle Robinson.

Council ultimately went with all three incumbents, although Wallace expressed gratitude to Robinson for applying. She said she didn’t want to lose the incumbents in the middle of building the new recreation center.

The motion for the incumbents passed unanimously.

Council also decided to direct the City Clerk to continue to solicit applications for the Arts, Culture and Tourism Commission; Police Advisory Commission; and Building Board of Appeals, as well as bring back appointments to the February 27 meeting.

Council also determined the Arts, Culture and Tourism Commission will have five voting members going forward, including one appointment going to a youth, another to a Boys and Girls Club member, and the others at large. If a youth member or Boys and Girls Club member do not apply, those positions will go towards the general public. Council also determined the commission will have one nonvoting representative.

Public Hearing items

City Council passed a motion approving a Letter of Public Convenience or Necessity to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for the issuance of a Type 20 License for Pirate’s Chest Tahoe LLC at 2435 Venice Drive, Suite 107, near the Tahoe Keys.

This type of license allows the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption. This location is required to go through this process because under State law, new alcohol retail licenses are prohibited in any area that have undue concentrations of alcohol outlets or high crime, unless the license would serve public convenience or necessity as determined by a local governing body.

With a license of type already in the area, the Pirate’s Chest was required undergo this process.

Council passed this item unanimously.

City council also approved a tentative map extension for 3708 Highway 50 Town Homes tentative map for 24 months under the public hearing section. The project has three buildings with 14 residential units. The tentative subdivision map joins two parcels and allows for the condominiumization of the residential units.

A tentative map has an initial life of 24 months, but can be extended through an application process. The applicant applied for extension in October.

All councilmembers approved the map extension except Robbins, who recused himself due to a real property interest near the location.

GIS Presentation

City GIS Analyst Ryan Malhoski provided a presentation of their GIS capabilities.

“I hope the take away from this is GIS isn’t just maps, it’s solutions,” Malhoski said and provided many examples of GIS use within the city.

One of these examples is it’s use in defensible space inspections, which won the city an Urban and Regional Information Systems Association award. The switch from a formerly pen and paper process automated inspection elements and cut inspection time from 15 minutes to five minutes per parcel.

Many agencies and partners collaborate using the city’s GIS systems, including Google Maps and Waze, which can use road closure information provided by GIS and reroute accordingly.

Malhoski hopes to have a snowplow service tracker later this season. Other GIS capabilities to look forward to include a permitting and business licensing system, and automation of mandatory environmental reporting.

Other business

Mayor Cody Bass issued a proclamation of January 2024 as “National Stalking Awareness Month.”

Passed within the consent agenda was the second and final reading of ordinances allowing cannabis consumption lounges.

Also included was a request to host a CivicSpark Fellow for 2024 through 2025, purchase of snow blowers, and a cooperative agreement with Caltrans for US 50 road safety audit.

The entire agenda and meeting video is available on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website .

Council’s next meeting is Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.