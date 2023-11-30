City Council: long awaited cannabis lounge decision gets carried over to next meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Mayor Cristi Creegan notes it’s six minutes until 10 p.m., the time at which the council would need a unanimous vote to continue past that hour. Wallace, Robbins, and Friedrich say yes to continuing, to which the mayor says, “okay, no. I do not want to keep going past 10 o’clock.” The mayor strikes the gavel and grabs her things.

Someone in the audience says, “we waited years for this.” The last agenda item of the evening, the cannabis ordinance, is carried over to the next meeting.

This was the scene at the completion of the City Council meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 21, 2023.

City Attorney Heather Stroud presented two versions of an amendment to the current cannabis ordinance towards the end of the night. Version one would allow for on-site consumption and version two would not. Both clean up outdated provisions to the related Public Safety Ordinance and Clean Indoor Air Ordinance.

One of these cleans ups are adjustments that allow the ordinances to comply with a senate bill that goes into effect January first regarding medical marijuana delivery. The bill prohibits local regulations that impede delivery to patients and requires 24-hour delivery. The amendments bring the city up to speed on those standards.

The amendments also eliminate the requirement from new cannabis permit applicants for a development agreement in their application. Stroud says this is due to the passing of Measure G, a gross receipts and cultivation tax on cannabis businesses, saying development agreements are now obsolete.

The updated Public Safety Ordinance, revised under both versions, would allow for curbside delivery. Many public commenters reiterated the need for this service for mobility impaired customers or those who just want to be discrete.

Version one also outlines amendments to these three impacted ordinances to allow for onsite consumption within state law requirements. These state requirements include a state license from the cannabis division, limiting access to ages 21 and older, and prohibiting alcohol and tobacco consumption. A lounge is also required to be separated from the retail area and not visible to public areas.

The provisions prohibit sales after 10 p.m., but allows consumption until 2 a.m., consistent with bars, says Stroud. The site is required to have a ventilation plan to get rid of potential odor nuisances. Other requirements include having an employee in consumption areas at all times, education to avoid over consuming edibles, cutting off service to impaired patrons, and providing options for a safe ride home.

Many public commenters emphasized the need to have legal public spaces for tourists to consume weed after purchase. They say this is true for individuals living in affordable housing with similar restrictions.

Others echoed concerns about recreation weed contributing to litter. One community member, who regularly picks up trash, noticed an increase once recreation weed was legalized. Lounges would allow places for consumers to throw their trash away.

Commenters also expressed concern over consumers patronizing a consumption lounge in Meyers instead and the city missing out on that revenue.

Ryan O’Malley on behalf of Tahoe Wellness Center, says this is the last piece to the puzzle. He would like to see cannabis consumption not just accepted, but normalized and he thinks consumption lounges are the ticket.

“I should be able to have a great conversation over an infused drink of my choice or a joint,” he says, “just as you would go to a coffee shop or a café and meet with one of your friends to do the same thing, or a bar for that matter.”

He says he hopes the council votes yes, but that wasn’t something he saw that night with the evening coming to an abrupt end.

The mayor provided an explanation for this end on her Facebook page . She says the reason was due to Robbins pulling multiple items from the consent agenda, causing them to be heard and voted on separately, “despite that fact that the reports, as well as the meetings, are all public.”

She says this added an extra hour to the meeting.

She also notes that two items were presentations that only required a receive and file action from the council, but were subject to detailed questioning from one councilmember.

In her post, the mayor explains the 10 p.m. protocol “means that councilmembers need to cooperate and avoid taking undue time on routine items so that we can get through important business.”

The mayor says although clarifying questions and public comment were completed for the cannabis item at 9:56 p.m., and some say a vote would have taken just a few more minutes, “I think anyone who has seen a council meeting in the past year knows that discussion on even routine items can go on and on as one councilmember attempts to dominate the discussion and the process.” She anticipated that discussion would take least another 45 minutes before the item went to a vote.

“There’s no question that I ended it unceremoniously, for which I apologize. The fact that no one anticipated that outcome speaks to my poker face, I guess,” she says, “But I can assure you that my decision is a result of protocol and fairness, not about the content of this item. Our community deserves a thoughtful decision on this issue from council, and unfortunately as a result of last night’s misuse of council’s time by one of its members, we were unable to get there.”

The pulled items

Councilmember Scott Robbins pulled agenda items four, five, seven, 13 and 16 from the 15 consent agenda items, saying he wanted to hear the reports in person and had questions.

Robbins pulled item four to hear the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission’s report. After the report, Robbins asked if the commission had created a master plan yet, how long it would take, and how difficult is was to come up with a master plan for the Arts, Culture and Tourism Commission.

Parks and Recreation Director John Stark said they initially proposed staff draft the plan, but now are looking into hiring an outside consultant and possibly utilizing El Dorado’s successful plan. He says these master plans can be fairly extensive depending on what the agency is looking for.

Robbins then asked about the Parks and Recreation report given before the consent agenda, inquiring if there’s been any progress in hiring life guards after the last review brought up the need for more. He also asked what the number of life guards is required to return swim lesson to pre-pandemic levels.

Stark said they’d need to hire about two full-time or three part-time lifeguards to reach the hours needed for that level of swim participants. He said they’ve hired one new life guard who has gone through the certification program, and is hopeful to hire more with a few coming through the recruitment pipeline currently.

City Manager Irvin took the opportunity to highlight Parks and Recreation’s expanded hours on Tuesdays for indoor soccer, as well as expanded hours on Mondays and Wednesdays in December for cheer. He noted Sundays are now open from 9 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. with new jazzercise, pickle-ball and early childhood programs. He said there has been a large uptick and they are getting back on track to pre-COVID levels.

This brought the council to pulled consent agenda item five, the Planning Commission and Airport Land Use Commission Annual Report, to which Robbins said his questions were answered in the oral report.

Police Chief David Stevenson then gave the annual report for item seven for the Police Advisory Commission.

Robbins pointed out that the Police Advisory Commission doesn’t have the scope to advise or provide recommendations to the council and said it would be valuable to the to have a resolution to include that scope.

Councilmembers Wallace and Friedrich both asked the commission whether there was anything they felt council needed advise on in the commission’s two years of operating.

Commision Chair Erica Gonzalez said not yet, but anticipates that in the future. She said the commission is limited by their quarterly meetings and still in the information gathering stage. Although they’d like to meet more, she says, they have to balance staff resources and time.

The next pulled item, number 13, involved amending the city’s agreement with Placemate to extend the term for one year and fund $100,000 to the Lease to Locals program.

Robbins asked if they were seeing market saturation, since the in the first year, the program unlocked 23 homes, but in year two, 14 homes.

Chase Janvrin for Placemate said it is normal to see spikes in volume after launch and then a plateau. He said they aren’t seeing a market saturation, but a predictable plateau and the 14 unlocked homes is a number they can expect to see next year.

Robbins noted that around 61% of leases get renewed into a second year and asked whether they can add Placemate’s information to their affordable housing waitlist.

Irvin confirmed they can add it to their quarterly waitlist updates.

Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass asked if Placemate is seeing the same demand they were seeing during COVID. Janvrin said the COVID chaos is behind them, “what we’ve seen in the market during COVID was literally dozens of people applying for one property and begging to have it, without seeing anything else, first come, first serve and wanting to get it. Now we are seeing people shop around.”

He says they’re seeing rents come down for the first time in three years and tenants giving feedback, saying ‘”we don’t think this is worth this much.”‘

One public commenter questioned whether the success of the program is worth the cost, citing only 12 renewed leases for another year is “minuscule and really isn’t solving much of the housing problem here.”

Robbins requested data so they can determine the cost efficiency.

In the end, all members voted for the extended term and funding to the program.

This brought the council to the final pulled item, number 16, the amendment to the Heavenly Parking Agreement.

Assistant City Manager Hilary Roverud informed council that Heavenly agreed to changing the termination notice period from 180 days to 90 days with the caveat that the city can only issue notice between February first and June first to keep them from terminating mid-winter or during winter season preparation.

Robbins noted this agreement is partly to incentivize Heavenly towards annexation and asked whether the time for Heavenly to oppose the city’s annexation would expire before June first.

Stroud said they haven’t submitted an application to El Dorado yet and can’t promise a timeframe.

Robbins suggested adding the item to the agenda schedule no later than May to discuss annexation status and the parking agreement.

A public commenter commended Robbins, telling him to keep asking those hard questions, saying this is our city and our court, it’s not Heavenly’s court and “we should be holding the ball on this one.”

Bass initiated the motion directing the mayor to execute the amendment to the Heavenly parking agreement and the motion carried unanimously.

Next steps towards becoming a charter city

The Ad Hoc Charter City Subcommittee, consisting of council members Pro Tem Mayor Bass and Councilmember Robbins, requested the council authorize public outreach for their draft city charter.

City Attorney Stroud provided an overview of the draft charter, saying it maintains all current city codes and ordinances unless amended, including the council-manager form of management, state law, labor provisions, labor relations, and election state law provisions for general law cities, what South Lake Tahoe currently operates as.

She highlighted two areas where the city’s authority would expand with the change to a charter city. Those encompass authority governing real property transfer tax and authority for alternative procurement and delivery methods for public works project contracting.

Many public commenters expressed concerns over raising real property transfer tax, saying it would be detrimental to the housing costs, would discourage investment into the community, and would burden home buyers. Some expressed concerns of misuse with the city having more power.

Bass addressed many of these concerns in discussion, saying there has been a lot of public confusion, including where the council is at in the process. This agenda item only grants the subcommittee the opportunity to conduct public outreach.

The mayor noted that as well, and said it is what the people have asked for.

Bass said they are not trying to change anything as far as true governance, saying they are staying within the lines of general law cities in every element except the two highlighted.

One public commenter noted that an increase in real property transfer tax could make a $500 tax go up to $2,500 on a $500,000 house, but Bass says they actually plan on lowering transfer tax on houses under one million dollars and raising it on those over one million. They plan on determining the amount of increase and decrease through public outreach.

He says most desirable cities issue a transfer tax paid by the seller, not the buyer, on transactions. Since most sellers are making money anyways, he sees no issue with raising the tax, “for them to pay a tax on their way out of town, I personally don’t see a problem with.”

Another point to his argument is the transfer tax will balance out the volatile transient occupancy tax. He says transfer tax is very resilient and can cover a downturn in TOT tax.

Walllace expressed concern over an ongoing lawsuit against Los Angeles in which she references similar actions to what Bass described in taxing the higher priced properties more than lower priced properties.

Bass says he believes the difference with Los Angeles is that they used multiple classes as a structure instead of just using the one million mark.

Robbins chimed in, saying “fear of litigation from the ultra-wealthy is not something I believe should be guiding our decisions.” He says by all accounts it looks like they would have authority to implement that type of structure on sales of multi-million dollar mansions, what he described as play things for the wealthy, and to reduce closing costs on modest houses. He says any action comes with risk of lawsuit, but they should not let that deter them, “Otherwise we will be forever limited to do only that which the super wealthy want us to do and that doesn’t seem like good government to me.”

Mayor Creegan asked what their public outreach plan is. Bass said they plan to hold two to three public workshops to hear what the public finds acceptable.

Wallace asked what would happen if after outreach, they find the no support from the public. Bass answered it would be brought back to council and council would decide what to do going forward in the spring or July.

With that, the mayor made the motion for the public outreach. The motion carried with support from all except Wallace.

Short term rental enforcement

Council received a presentation from Stroud and Code Enforcement Investigator Maureen Stuhlman regarding the city’s vacation home rental enforcement policies, specifically pertaining to unpermitted advertising VHRs.

They revealed the city has been implemented a software called Rentalscape that identifies online advertisements, addresses and whether the place is permitted. It also identifies dates of occupancy and approximate revenue.

The city implemented the software early this year and has handed out 145 citations to VHRs operating without a permit. They’ve collected almost $50,000 in transient occupancy tax from unpermitted VHRs as well.

Stulhman explained enforcement officers have triggers that initiate investigation into a property, advertisements being one of them.

Another trigger are disturbances or trash that indicate a possible short term renter. Still another are reports from the public and staff.

She says if anyone suspects a unpermitted short term rental, they can access a map on the city’s website that reveals permitted places and what permit they hold. Their office is also available to verify.

Stuhlman says they look at the history of the property, online availability for short term stays and reviews. If the property is found noncompliant, they issue a citation by certified mail to the owner. Her office then monitors if the ad gets removed, issuing more citations if it doesn’t.

They also pursue transient occupancy tax that would have been due as well. She says they do need proof of rental before issuing a citation.

Stuhlman says they use financial pain as a tool, “We work to try and get to the pain part where people will comply.”

Although just a presentation, the item invoked much discussion by public comment and among city staff.

One subject circulated included increases to the citation fees. A senate bill passed in 2021 allows for fines for VHRs violations to increase to $1,500 for the first violations, $3,000 for the second violation within the same year, and $5,000 for each additional violation within that year.

Citing websites platforms like Airbnb, VRBO and others was also highly discussed. The city would consider them agents under the code, which allows the them to fine both the agent and owner.

Robbins asked Attorney Stroud if considering these platforms as agents is a reasonable interpretation. Stroud said it is an interpretation.

Public commenters from the Tahoe Neighborhoods Group spoke of support for both the increased fees and pursuing platforms as agents.

Bass said he supports more enforcement since TOT is a significant part of the budget and if people weren’t renting illegal VHRs, they would be renting somewhere from places that pay the TOT. He said if the city starts citing Airbnb, they might start taking action on the city’s behalf and push tourism into the proper places, while increasing TOT.

Stroud and Irvin acknowledged hearing consensus from council for both increased fines and going after website booking platforms and will bring those items back at a later date.

More microtransit

Also before council was an amendment to their funding agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association, the non-profit that runs Lake Link. Also on the item was appropriating an additional $500,000 to the service.

The amendment would allow advance payments from the city to Lake Link, expand coverage area westward to the Sierra Tract and Highland Woods neighborhoods with a new vehicle, as well as extend Friday and Saturday hours to 11 p.m.

In February of this year, council tentatively committed the $500,000 based on whether SSTMA could garner contributions from other partners. The organization was able to acquire support from Douglas County and with the opening of the Tahoe Blue Event Center, $3 from every ticket goes towards the shuttle service.

City Council approved another $500,000 to fund Lake Link’s expansion westward into the Sierra Tract and Highland Woods neighborhoods, and expanded hours at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Madison Schultz/Tahoe Daily Tribune Madison Schultz/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Bass mentioned that with these contributions, SSTMA will still be around $300,000 short and proposed committing another $200,000 in the event SSTMA is able to get California Transportation Development Act funds. He says this will show the Tahoe Transportation District that the city can fulfill the city transit needs and meet full city-wide service with the TDA funds that get committed.

Robbins brought up whether the Tahoe Blue Event Center is paying enough since the shuttle exists to offset vehicle miles traveled due to the event center opening, inquiring whether they were pulling their weight.

Wallace mentioned that they initially had seven years to provide microtransit and that they are ahead of that, starting the shuttle service one or two years before opening.

Councilmember Friedrich inquired about the goal to electrify Lake Link. Assistant City Manager Hilary Roverud said the SSTMA board approved providing a letter to the city in support of grant funds for one electric vehicle and is working on identifying additional grants.

Friedrich also added a better economical option could be if the city owned the vehicles. Roverud said Lake Link currently rents them. City Manager Irvin said they can have that conversation with them.

One public commenter doesn’t feel the shuttle is bringing down VMTs, but instead increasing them because it’s used as free limousine service, saying it should establish multiple fixed routes that people can walk to.

Robbins spoke to this in discussion and asked what the total number of rides is to the total number of passengers.

Roverud provided that in the month of October, around 9,000 rides were given to a little over 12,000 passengers.

Robbins remarked this is about 1.5 people per ride, but asked for data on a non-shoulder season month, noting the shuttle is valuable service, but the rate the shuttle is filled is not as high as a fixed bus route.

After the discussion, Bass made the motion for the amendment and a $500,000 appropriation to SSTMA with an additional $200,000 tied to SSTMA receiving TDA funds.

Other business

Items passed in the consent agenda included other annual reports, an ordinance requiring good faith effort on local hiring on Public Works projects, an inclusionary housing ordinance, and budget appropriations. The full list can be viewed on the council’s agenda .

In regular unfinished business, council received an update from staff on multi-family dwelling inspections and single room occupancy programs.

Council also issued two proclamations:

A community member on behalf of Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil presented certificates of appreciation to six city staff members identified at the State of the City Address for their work in the community:

Mark Frisina, resident engineer

Jessica Wackenhut-Lomeli, associate housing planner

Jason Burke, Complete Streets program manager

John Dickinson, airport manager

Jillian Gard, public safety dispatch supervisor

Ryan Malhoski, GIS analyst

The over four hour meeting is available for viewing on the city’s website .

Council meets again Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. for their final meeting of the year.