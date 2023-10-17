City Council meeting cancelled due to multiple members absence

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The City of South Lake Tahoe has cancelled the planned council meetings for Tuesday night, Oct. 17. Both the special closed session and regular meeting have been cancelled.

The city says the events leading up to this decision include one council member falling ill and two others being out of town.

The city is moving all agenda items to the next meeting on Tuesday Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

Community members can attend in person at City Hall located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe.

Meeting are also live-streamed on Channel 21, YouTube and Zoom.