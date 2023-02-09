City Council member is guest speaker for SLT Republican Women meeting

Tamara Wallace



ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The South Lake Tahoe Republican Women, Federated will host a lunch meeting Thursday in Zephyr Cove.

The meeting, at Casey’s Restaurant located at 212 Elks Point Road, next to Safeway, will feature South Lake Tahoe City council member Tamara Wallace as the guest speaker. Wallace will speak on the city’s goals and what is ahead for the city and its residents.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting and lunch will begin at noon.

The meeting with lunch costs $20 per person. To make a reservation email solaketahoerepublicanwomen@gmail.com .