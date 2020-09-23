City council race down to 9 after candidate withdraws

Luca Genasci

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The race for two seats on the South Lake Tahoe City Council is down to nine.

Candidate Luca Genasci, a local business owner, has dropped out of the race.

Genasci made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday night.

The nine candidates remaining in the race are Bruce Grego, Scott Robbins, Cristi Creegan, Daniel Browne, Leonard Carter, Doug Williams, Stacey Ballard, John Friedrich and Keith Roberts.

Ballots will be mailed to El Dorado County residents starting on Sept. 28.

Residents can vote at California Conservation Corp 1949 Apache Ln., or Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.