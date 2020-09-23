City council race down to 9 after candidate withdraws
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The race for two seats on the South Lake Tahoe City Council is down to nine.
Candidate Luca Genasci, a local business owner, has dropped out of the race.
Genasci made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday night.
The nine candidates remaining in the race are Bruce Grego, Scott Robbins, Cristi Creegan, Daniel Browne, Leonard Carter, Doug Williams, Stacey Ballard, John Friedrich and Keith Roberts.
Ballots will be mailed to El Dorado County residents starting on Sept. 28.
Residents can vote at California Conservation Corp 1949 Apache Ln., or Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User