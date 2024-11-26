City Council: reduced speed limits, new art, airport master plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council for the City of South Lake Tahoe met Tuesday night, Nov. 19. It was the last full meeting with councilmembers Cristi Creegan and Devin Middlebrook before newly elected David Jinkens and Keith Roberts take their seats in December.

New demolition permit fee

Council passed a resolution amending its Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Master Schedule of Fees and Charges in order to curtail skyrocketing demolition permit fees on larger projects and avoid unintentionally disincentivizing such projects.

The fees prior to the change included a one hour inspection fee at $173 plus 2% of the project valuation with a minimum fee of $257. City staff have found that larger demolition projects with valuations more than $21,500 begin to experience calculated fees that exceed the city’s expenses associated with the permit.

The city proposed and adopted a flat rate demolition permit fee of $430, which is the cost of the one hour inspection at $173 and the prior minimum permit fee of $257.

Airport Master Plan

At the Aug. 13 meeting, Council chose an airport layout plan from multiple alternatives for the airport master plan and provided recommendations to staff such as adding an electrical charging station to the layout.

At this Nov. 19 meeting, a consultant team provided an overview of the chosen plan with the recommendations included and a proposed 20 year project plan along with preliminary costs.

Tony Davis of Woolpert, the master plan consultant, clarified that just because a project is in the layout plan in the next 20 years, doesn’t mean the project will come to fruition. “It doesn’t obligate the FAA, the airport, or the city to do any of the projects on it,” he explained, “but what it does is it preserves that ability for consideration in the future.”

Each specific project must be approved by council before taking place.

The implementation plan’s short term goals between this year and 2028 lay out demolishing the air traffic control tower, relocating the automated service observation system, removing high-speed access and adding taxiway connectors, installing an electrical vault, as well as property acquisition on the south end of the runway to adhere to runway safety area elements.

The plan’s five years following this first phase consists of taxiway pavement redesign, new blast pads, a wash rack and box hanger development. Thereafter, other long term projects include the bike path, parking garage and electric aircraft charging station, which can also charge vehicles.

Davis explained the timing of these projects can change, but the timeline was created based on when they predicted those needs could occur in the next 20 years.

Regarding funding, Davis explained many of the projects are eligible for federal funding by the FAA. What makes a project eligible for federal funding is it having a common use or is a shared facility, used by all airport users. Non-eligible projects are those that are for a dedicated user or would be revenue-based.

Certain projects may also get state funding from Caltrans. Local funding can come from the airport and the city. The parking garage was one of those items that would require local funding.

Public comment brought mixed opinions on the parking garage. Some felt the over $27 million project was a waste of money, while others saw opportunity.

The cumulative total for the projects over the 20-year period is $41.3 million.

Council passed a motion directing staff to prepare an Airport Layout Plan according to the recommendations presented. The layout plan will soon get submitted to the FAA for review and approval with the condition that each individual project will have to go through an environmental review and approval before taking place.

Those reviews include both a National Environmental Policy Act and California Environmental Quality Act process if and when the city decides to pursue a master plan project. The master plan is also subject to a TRPA environmental review. The agency has been engaged since the beginning of the planning process.

New art to be installed at Lakeview Commons

Council unanimousply passed a resolution that will lead to a public art installation near the terraced seating at Lakeview Commons.

Through the action, they’ve awarded $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to artist and second generation sculptor, Terrie Bennet, for the creation and installation of her proposed sculpture called Footsteps of the Past: Suspended in Time.

The sculpture proposal consists of four transparent-like boxes made of stainless steel mesh. Within the boxes and also made of the mesh are sculptures that reflect both the environmental and social context of South Lake Tahoe, including a Washoe woman weaving a basket, an old schooner sailboat, a vintage skier and a bear.

Connecting the sculptures will be life-sized human bronze footprints cast from molds from the feet of elders of the local Washoe Tribe.

Bennet incorporated the transparent design of the sculptures to allow them to blend harmoniously with the natural landscape, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The city anticipates installation around May of next year.

Lakeside area parking restrictions

Council passed a resolution establishing seasonal no parking and residential permit parking zones June 1 through September 30 in the Lakeside residential area.

Hill Road, Sunrise Lane, Greenwood Road and Azure Avenue are the impacted streets. According to director of Public Works, Anush Nejad, no parking will occur on the west side of the streets with residential permit parking on the east sides.

Staff determined due to the width, the roads could only accommodate parking on one side.

The Lakeside Park Association approached the city after the city had established an ordinance allowing residential parking permit programs in September 2023 in order to address parking issues near Heavenly neighborhoods.

A summer staff evaluation of the association neighborhood found impacts related to Stateline casinos and the celebrity golf tournament.

Council added towing as another enforcement measure in addition to the originally proposed $300 citation.

The city estimates implementation will cost around $25,000. The association has agreed to pay $7,500 towards the upgrades. Council appropriated $17,500 from the General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves for the remainder.

The city is currently evaluating parking issues in the surrounding areas through a Complete Streets program for the Stateline area.

Speed reductions

City council approved a 5 mph speed reduction at certain sections of Pioneer Trial, Ski Run Blvd., and Lake Tahoe Blvd. after traffic surveys earlier this year.

On Pioneer Trail from State Route 50 to Keller Road, the city is proposing a speed limit reduction from 30 to 25. On Ski Run Blvd, a reduction from 35 to 30 is proposed from State Route 50 to Tamarack Avenue and Tamarack Avenue to Pioneer Trail. Another 35 to 30 mph reduction was recommended on Lake Tahoe Blvd. from State Route 89 to D. Street.

Councilmember Tamara Wallace requested staff bring back a speed reduction plan for Sierra Blvd. as well, which was echoed by public comment.

This was the first reading of the speed reduction. A second reading will occur at council on Dec. 10. Enforcement will go into effect 30 days after, pending the Dec. 10 approval.

Traffic enforcement grant award

Council ratified and accepted a grant award from the California Office of Traffic Safety for $45,000. The city applied for the grant in January of this year and it was awarded in October.

The award will help the South Lake Tahoe Police Department with DUI enforcement, pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle safety details, as well as education and training.

Approved consent agenda items included a Parks & Recreation master fee schedule update, city salary table and California minimum wage increase.

The Council’s agenda included a handful of housing related topics discussed in Eli Ramos’ article, Employee housing, warm rooms, and Lease to Locals: Housing highlights from City Council.

Council also approved the second reading of an item related to the Heavenly area annexation, discussed in the article titled, City Council further approves Heavenly annexation, discusses public safety concerns.

Items scheduled for the Dec. 10 meeting include election results certification, outgoing councilmember recognition and oaths of office for new councilmembers.

For the full agenda, and to view the Nov 19 meeting, visit the City Council webpage at cityofslt.us