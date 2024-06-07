City Council terminates Heavenly parking agreement until support is received for annexation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe has informed Heavenly Mountain Resort it is terminating its parking agreement with the resort. The agreement allowed the resort use of on-street parking during peak days with the resort providing snow maintenance, chain control, and other outlined duties.

The driver behind the decision has nothing to do with how Heavenly has carried out their duties pertaining to the agreement.

“I was not unhappy with the way that the operations went last year; however,” Councilmember Tamara Wallace said at the city council meeting on June 4, “I was unhappy with the way that the other situation was going on with the annexation.”

Despite vehicle collisions being down with this winter’s changes to operations, Heavenly has left council with something to be desired—support for annexation.

Wallace explained at council they were willing to concede many of their wants in the parking agreement in order to be good partners.

In addition to a letter of support for annexation, the city has requested the resort for the location where sales are accounted for and the amount of sales for sales tax purposes in order to guide their decision making with annexation.

According to discussion at council, Heavenly continues to leave the city in suspense on that front.

When council felt they didn’t receive the reciprocal consideration from the resort in the form of support or information for annexation, they began scratching their heads. “I’ll admit,” the councilmember stated, “I was the first one to say we needed to cancel this in order to get you guys at the table.” Heavenly representatives had appeared at the June 4 council meeting where she made this statement.

After city council, Mayor Cody Bass told the Tribune, “Termination of the Parking Agreement is a result of the City Council frustration with Vail not making a concerted effort to discuss potential annexation of the California Base Lodge and surrounding area in to the City limits.”

He explained the city’s reason for annexation is to receive sales tax revenue from Heavenly to help offset the costs the city incurs in protecting residents and the infrastructure from the impacts Heavenly patrons create.

Talks of termination picked up momentum at the April 23 council meeting when council was only scheduled to receive an update on the matter and proposed changes to parking restrictions. Discussions lead to requesting termination of the parking agreement be placed on a future agenda.

The City of South Lake Tahoe have issued notice of terminating its parking agreement with Heavenly. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The city formally sent a letter providing notice of intent to terminate the agreement to Heavenly on May 22, after the May 21 city council was canceled. This was in order to provided notice by the agreed upon June 1 deadline. Council ratified the notice of termination at their meeting on Tuesday, June 4.

Director of Base Area Operations Brian Bigley as well as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Fortune were the representatives present at the June 4 city council meeting and both provided public comment.

“Over the last year we’ve had a lot of important things to discuss,” Fortune said to council, “and I feel like we’ve had dozens and dozens of discussions over the time and it’s unfortunate that it’s been implied that we have not been at the table for those discussions.”

In his letter responding to the notice of termination, Fortune writes, “We are disappointed and puzzled as to why the City would seek to end an arrangement that has served the community, guests, the City, and the resort well for over a decade.”

The letter then listed the successes of the partnership as well as contributions from Heavenly, including over $100,000 towards Ski Run Boulevard pavement rehabilitation. That’s in addition to over $200,000 in snow removal, sanding and deicing services the resort has provided.

According to the city, the resort has paid $20,000 for street parking for years. Last year, the city requested Vail pay an annual fee of over $150,000, the calculated value of using the street spaces. Vail countered and agreed to pay $54,000 annually. Regarding Ski Run Boulevard paving, the city requested the resort pay $217,000, saying that was their fair share of the repaving, but Vail agreed to pay half of that.

“What Vail pays is minuscule,” the mayor says, “when compared to the City’s cost of road repairs and police and fire response to traffic incidents and parking violations caused by Heavenly patrons.”

Councilmember Scott Robbins said at council in discussion, “I am particularly bothered by Mr. Fortune’s comments that he doesn’t understand why we want to terminate this,” stating they’ve been very clear about the need to annex the property in order to collect tax to support the infrastructure that supports the resort.

He noted Heavenly didn’t show up until they received notice of the agreement termination, despite multiple invites to city council when annexation was being discussed. “That’s inconsistent with the notion that this is a collaborative operation,” Robbins added.

Both Fortune and Bigley listed to council the benefits of the parking agreement including reducing vehicle collisions to one this last winter, compared to the dozens in years prior.

Heavenly independently reached out to the Tribune after city council on June 4 with the following statement from Fortune.

“We care deeply about our South Lake Tahoe community,” the statement reads, expressing they have been meeting and providing information as requested regularly in good faith with the City on the matter of annexation. “The City has not yet articulated the benefits of annexation,” the statement continues, “leaving us with many questions.”

At council, Mayor Cody Bass said the benefits of annexation have been talked about far and wide, “and it’s clear the benefits are for both sides.” He pointed out the results that came from the partnership last winter, and said, “it’s really unfortunate to see us have to move in any other direction, but it does come down to supporting what is just right.” He noted having to dispatch firetrucks out of Golden Bear instead of fire station three to serve Heavenly is a reason why Heavenly properly exists in the city.

In Fortune’s statement he says canceling the agreement will only raises costs for tax payers and impact the guest experience if not maintained as well as the resort team, noting, “Parking and annexation are unrelated and we are disappointed that the City is using parking to create leverage in the discussions around annexation.”

Council did discuss how they will manage the roads in the Heavenly neighborhoods following termination. Staff provided options costing around $300,000 for barricades on Ski Run Boulevard and parking restriction signs. A cheaper alternative included forgoing the barricades, and utilizing parking restriction signs and police department enforcement.

In hopes that Heavenly will eventually come around, council decided to have staff look into prices for renting the barricades instead of purchasing. They also agreed upon utilizing $50,000 in funds remaining from a prior sign placement program in the Heavenly neighborhoods for other signage and enforcement.

A service the resort provided that will be absent with termination is chain control. To mitigate this, council approved the installation of flashing beacons that will notify motorists of chain control requirements.

Council also passed a resolution implementing additional restrictions on the neighborhood streets that were previously designated areas utilized by Heavenly. Those areas are now either no parking or residential permit parking only zones.

Councilmember Cristi Creegan expressed feelings of defeat having to make the decision after the successes of this past winter. “I reluctantly agree with my colleagues and feel like today is kind of a no-win situation and I think that that is how partners on both sides of this are feeling today.”

Councilmembers expressed interest in entering into a parking agreement again, once support for annexation is provided from Heavenly. Robbins said if they receive a formal indication of support for annexation of the entire Heavenly parcel, since the resort has not said where on mountain sales are accounted for, “Then I would be the first in line to support putting the parking agreement back.”