City Council to discuss banning single-use plastic water bottles

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will consider an update to its polystyrene and plastic food packaging regulations and implementing a ban on single-use plastic water bottles.

If approved, the new regulations would prohibit single-use water bottles of less than one gallon, at city facilities and permitted temporary activities and special events and would prohibit sale of single-use plastic water bottles of less than one gallon within the City of South Lake Tahoe.

The new rules would go into effect on April 22 (Earth Day), giving businesses time to sell the stock they currently have.

According to the staff report, “the City will be looking at installing water bottle refilling stations at city parks and/or acquiring portable water refilling stations for use at City events and permitted special events and temporary activities. Grant funding from CalRecycle and Take Care Tahoe may be available to offset some of the costs.”

During the meeting, the council will be discussing ways to recruit or hire community service officers. The city has three vacant positions which have been difficult to fill.

“Despite our competitive pay and benefits packages, only about 10-20% of applicants respond and complete a written test and interview. An even smaller number are able to pass a background process, which is required to have access to criminal justice data and law enforcement sensitive information,” the staff report said.

The police department is asking the council to approve a re-structuring of the CSO division. They are asking to create and fund two parking ambassador positions which would not have access to criminal justice data and law enforcement sensitive information so, therefore, would not need a police background.

They are also asking the Lead CSO position to be classified as a CSO Supervisor and would oversee the CSO division, parking ambassadors and the VHR component.

Finally, the council will be discussing updates to the transient occupancy tax code. The update would require TOT security deposit payments to be taken as cash or cash equivalent only.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84704690775 .