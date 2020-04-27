City council to discuss CalPERS, possible reopening plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be give staff direction on the 5-year budget during Tuesday’s meeting.

The council will be given a presentation on the current state of the economy, CalPERS, as well as a mid-year review on capital projects and budget and a financial forecast. The council could potentially vote to approve the 2019-2020 mid-year budget adjustments during the meeting.

After the budget presentation, the council will discuss Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace and Councilmember Brooke Laine’s Short Term Economic Recovery Task Force. Wallace and Laine will present the task force’s plans to address residents’ needs, help businesses navigate available resources and a city reopening plan.

The council will also discuss 2020 road improvement projects. Staff has identified some roads that need work including, 3rd Street from Lake Tahoe Boulevard to South Avenue, 4th Street from Lake Tahoe Boulevard to South Avenue, Pioneer Trail from Ski Run Boulevard to Glenwood Way and Pioneer Trail from Ski Run Boulevard to Blackwood Road.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Public Works Department currently has $1,427,035 available to complete paving of the first three areas but would need additional money to complete the fourth area.

An airport hangar pavement rehabilitation project will also be discussed. Some of the taxi lanes have reached the end of their lifespan and need to be repaved. According to the staff report, this project was delayed in the past but can’t be delayed any longer.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Public comment can be sent, during the meeting with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM # (insert item number) to PublicComment@cityofslt.us or can be called in to 530-318-1461 when indicated by the mayor.