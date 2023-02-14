City Council to discuss enviro improvements, grant funding, agreement with Tesla at Valentine’s Day meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — During the Valentine’s Day meeting, City Council will address issues surrounding environmental improvements, seeking grant funding for projects, and discussing appropriation of funds.

In the consent agenda the council is set to vote to accept and appropriate grant funding from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act through the Bureau of Land Management. On Dec. 27, $851,700 was awarded to the city for hazardous fuels reduction projects.

The intention is to direct funds to areas for fuel reduction treatment on city owned parcels surrounding the Lake Tahoe Airport, the Tahoe Vista Neighborhood, and city campground parcels.

Funds will be sought via grant application to Clean Mobility Options Voucher Program for up to $1.5 million to support Lake Link’s transition to electric vehicles and providing carbon free charging on city property.

Parking and charging for electric vehicles will be separately addressed.

The agreement would result in $3,600 per month paid to Tesla for a term of five years, with the option to extend for two additional five-year terms, and contingent upon permit issuance by the city.

Additionally, votes will be cast for appropriation of $200,000 requested to Fund Microtransit Service Through fiscal year 2023-2024 with South Shore Transportation Management Association.

The South Lake Tahoe Public Works Department is submitting an application for the U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Planning Grant which would mean $4,055,000 for the Johnson Boulevard Complete Streets Project.

In other environmental efforts, $71,000 from available General Funds Undesignated Excess Reserves is being sought for the purpose of funding a CivicSpark Fellow to assist the city with climate planning and sustainability measures. The city will also look at hiring a consultant to prepare the 2021 greenhouse gas inventory.

Fire Chief Jim Drennan is also scheduled to provide a presentation to the fire department’s annual report as well as for the work done to coordinate defensible space efforts within the community. South Lake Tahoe Fire Department has worked with supporting agencies including the California Tahoe Conservancy, the United States Forest Service, the Tahoe Network of Fire Adaptive Communities along with members of the Tahoe Resource Conservation District.

In other news the city council will be presented with the first reading of an ordinance seeking to amend city code for temporary activities and uses. This would modify permit criteria and language for special events.