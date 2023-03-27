City Council to discuss fire station renovation, receive annual police report

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will hold an evening meeting Tuesday and will discuss, among other things, approving funds to renovate Fire Station No. 3, will receive annual reports from Ski Run Business Improvement District and Police Department and may approve the bank to finance snow removal equipment.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at City Hall located 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. It will also be live streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86566325335 .

1. Agenda Item: Proclamation Recognizing Local Middle School Student as “Honorary Mayor for a Day”

Executive Summary: Proclamation recognizing local middle school student as “Honorary Mayor for a Day” following an essay campaign for middle school students.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue a Proclamation recognizing Emilie Tieslau as “Honorary Mayor for the Day.”

Regular, unfinished business

5. Agenda Item: Citizen Appointments to Commissions and Boards

Executive Summary: In November 2022, the City Clerk began soliciting applications for citizen appointments to the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission, Police Advisory Commission, Planning Commission, Airport Land Use Commission, Building and Housing Board of Appeals, Independent Citizens’ Oversight Board, and the Parks & Recreation Commission, for terms expiring in February 2023.

The solicitation and appointment of citizens to various boards and commissions meets the requirements set forth in Resolutions 2018-111 and Resolution 2022-011 and conforms to City Council Protocols.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Interview applicants and Pass a Motion appointing applicants as follows: 1 member to serve a four-year term to the Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (Measure P), 1 member to serve a two-year term to the Airport Land Use Commission, and direct the City Clerk to continue soliciting for applications to the remaining vacancy.

6. Agenda Item: Discussion of South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.10.450 (Temporary Arts and Craft Shows)

Executive Summary: Since 1998, South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.10.450 has regulated outdoor arts and craft shows, which are defined as being for the sole purpose of exhibit, display and sale of hand-produced arts and crafts, as well as fine art. All temporary arts and crafts shows are required to obtain a permit and are subject to provisions such as merchandise and artist/vendor standards, appearance standards, operational standards, maximum number of shows, and eligibility requirements. On Feb. 14, City Council requested that an item be brought back to discuss potential amendments to this ordinance.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive report from staff and provide direction regarding possible amendments to Temporary Arts and Craft Shows Ordinance.

Regular, new business

7. Agenda Item: Ski Run Business Improvement District Annual Report and Budget

Executive Summary: This item completes the first step of the two-step process listed below as required by Streets & Highways Code sections 36533-36534. Step two, required by Streets & Highways Code section 36535, is scheduled for April 4. Every year the Ski Run Business Improvement District Advisory Board is required to submit an Annual Report and proposed budget for approval to the City Council (City Ordinance No. 927, Section 2.9). The Council then adopts a “Resolution of Intention,” which indicates the Council’s intention to levy an assessment to the BID members and sets a time and place of a future Public Hearing whereby members of the BID can provide written protests on the content of the Annual Report for the upcoming fiscal year.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution approving a letter of intent to levy an assessment to the Ski Run Business Improvement District members and setting a time and place of a future public hearing whereby members of the Ski Run Business Improvement District can provide written protests on the content of the Annual Report for the upcoming fiscal year.

8. Agenda Item: Police Department Annual Report 2022

Executive Summary: This is the 2022 Police Department annual report. This report is a summary of all Police Department activities in 2022.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive and File.

9. ​​Agenda Item: City Development Rights Annual Report

Executive Summary: Pursuant to City Council Resolution 2022-051, the Development Services Department shall have an appraisal prepared annually, analyzing the sale of development rights and recommending a fair-market value for such rights.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution accepting the development rights appraisal prepared by Johnson Valuation Group Limited and establishing a price point for the calendar year 2023 at one-third of the recommended fair market value outlined in the appraisal.

10. Agenda Item: Appropriation of $3,500,000 for Design/Build Services Fire Station 3 Renovation

Executive Summary: In December 2021, the City retained the services of JK Architects of Santa Rosa, CA to provide an assessment of Fire Station 3, and provide design, and construction documents for purposes of renovations of the station. The facility report identified significant building issues that resulted in higher than anticipated preliminary construction estimates. Upon eliminating some scope, and in coordination with the recent adoption of amending City Code Title 3, Chapter 3.45 to allow Design/Build contracts, the department of Public Works has decided to move the project forward via a Design/Build delivery method to ensure a guaranteed maximum price due to volatility in the construction industry.

Staff is requesting an appropriation of $3,500,000 from the City’s ARPA Fund and General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserve to support the Project and proceed with the Request for Design/Build Proposals.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution appropriating $3,500,000 from ARPA Funds and General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves for Design/Build Services for the renovation of Fire Station 3.

CEQA Determination: This project is categorically exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act under CEQA Guidelines 15301 (Existing Facilities) because it consists of the repair or minor alteration of an existing public structure involving negligible or no expansion of existing or former use.

11. Agenda Item: Financing Agreement with Banc of America Public Capital Corp for Snow Removal Equipment

Executive Summary: On March 14, the City Council approved a purchase of several pieces of snow removal equipment for the Department of Public Works to conduct efficient snow removal operations, for $3,536,254. In anticipation of this purchase approval, the Finance Department requested rates from three financial institutions for the lease/purchase financing. An analysis of the rates/payments results is included in the staff report. Banc of America Public Capital Corp was selected based on lowest cost to finance the equipment.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Mayor to enter into a Master Lease Schedule of Property, Acquisition Fund and Account Control Agreement and related documents with Banc of America Public Capital Corp in the principal amount not to exceed $2,700,000 for the purchase of Snow Removal Equipment.

To view the full agenda, visit here .