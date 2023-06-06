City Council to discuss Heavenly traffic, parking plan on Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will discuss the Heavenly Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Management Plan today during its regular meeting that starts at 9 a.m.

On May 15, the city organized a community meeting for the residents of Heavenly Neighborhood to receive comments from regarding traffic congestion and parking issues along the residential streets during the winter season. The meeting was held at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge, and Heavenly/Vail Resort management hosted the meeting and participated in the event.

Approximately 50 residents and interested parties attended the meeting. Various issues, including on-street parking, traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, as well as the 2013 parking Agreement between city and Heavenly/Vail Resort were discussed. Staff has compiled residents’ comments, as well as other written or emailed correspondence, and will provide a debriefing on the meeting and will present various short- and long-term options to the city council.

Staff is recommending council pass a motion to provide direction to Anush Nejad, director of public works, on potential short-, mid-, and long-term traffic, parking, and transit options to address congestion and parking issues in the residential neighborhoods near Heavenly. The agenda said The short-term solutions are exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act under CEQA Guidelines section 15301 (Existing Facilities). However, some of the mid- and long-term projects may require environmental impact analysis.

Also on the agenda

Agenda Item 1: Proclamation Recognizing June 2023 as “Pride Month”

Executive Summary: In June 2022, Councilmember Bass requested this Proclamation be brought back in 2023.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue a Proclamation to Lake Tahoe Pride recognizing June 2023 as “Pride Month.”

Agenda Item 2: Proclamation Recognizing June 2023 as “Lake Tahoe Bike Month”

Executive Summary: This proclamation is being brought forward as a great way to contribute to the City’s climate goals and decreasing traffic congestion and promote the Tahoe Bike Challenge sponsored by the Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and the TRPA.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue a Proclamation to the Tahoe Bicycle Coalition recognizing June 2023 as “Lake Tahoe Bike Month”.

Agenda Item 3: Proclamation Recognizing June 15-18, 2023 as “El Dorado County Fair Week”

Executive Summary: The City Clerk received a request from the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors to consider issuing a Proclamation recognising El Dorado County Fair week. Since time was of the essence, the Mayor provided approval for this to be brought forward during the June 6, 2023, meeting.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue a Proclamation to El Dorado County recognizing June 15-18, 2023, as “El Dorado County Fair Week”.

Agenda Item 4: City Employee Recognitions

Executive Summary: New City employees and long-serving City employees who reach the 5, 10, 15, 20, & 25 year service milestones will be recognized at each monthly meeting.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Three new employees will be introduced to the City Council.

Public Hearing

Agenda Item 15: Annual Public Hearing for Continued Snow Removal Equipment Purchase Funded Through the Existing County Service Area No. 3 Parcel Assessment

Executive Summary: On Sept. 20, 1989, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County was executed to allow the County to form a Zone of Benefit within County Service Area No. 3 (CSA 3), which lies within the municipal boundaries of the City of South Lake Tahoe. The agreement allows the County to levy a charge of $20.00 per improved parcel. Pursuant to the JPA, the City acts as the advisory board to the County Service Area and shall hold at least one public hearing annually regarding the levy. Following the public hearing, the City is required to forward to the County its recommendations and the substance of the testimony, if any, for County review.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing the City Clerk to prepare and submit a Minute Order, including public comment regarding the current $20 parcel assessment for snow removal equipment, to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors.

Regular-Unfinished Business

Agenda Item 16: Ordinance – Repeal of South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.10.450 (Temporary Arts and Craft Shows) (First Reading)

Executive Summary: At the March 28, 2023, City Council meeting, the history and issues regarding the regulation of temporary arts and crafts shows was discussed. The City Council directed staff to bring forward an ordinance repealing Section 6.10.450 so that arts and craft shows would be regulated though City Code Section 6.55.230 Special Events and Temporary Uses.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass motion to hold first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance repealing the South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.10.450 and refer second reading and adoption to the June 20, 2023 meeting.

CEQA Determination: This ordinance is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines sections 15323 (normal operations of facilities for public gatherings) and 15304(e) (minor alterations of land for temporary uses).

Agenda Item 17: Tourist Core Area Plan: 2023 Amendments

Executive Summary: The Tourist Core Area Plan, adopted by City Council on Oct. 15, 2013, established a policy framework and provides land guidance that focuses on achieving redevelopment and re-investment opportunities in the plan area. City staff has successfully implemented policies and standards of each area plan since their adoptions; however, the plans require updates to reflect current City goals, increase consistency with recently amended TRPA regulations and state regulations, increase housing opportunities and community equity in appropriate areas, and generally improve the design and development standards.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive a presentation, hold a discussion, and provide feedback on the amendments under consideration for the Tourist Core Area Plan.

Regular-New Business

Agenda Item 18: City of South Lake Tahoe Annexation Fiscal Impact Analysis Results

Executive Summary: In September 2022, consistent with the City Council’s adopted 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, staff initiated the study to evaluate whether to pursue annexation of some or all of unincorporated El Dorado County in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The Fiscal Impact Analysis (Attachment 02) looks at five annexation scenarios and compares the projected fiscal impact of each scenario. The City engaged with DTA, a public finance consulting firm, to evaluate the fiscal impact by analyzing property tax and sales tax revenues that potentially could be generated in each scenario and the cost to provide public safety and public works services in each scenario. Based on this analysis, only the Heavenly / California Base Lodge and Cleanup scenarios are fiscally prudent. It should be noted that the sales tax revenue projections are generated based on a model and are conservative assumptions.

The City Council is asked to provide direction regarding which, if any, of the five annexation scenarios to pursue.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion providing direction as to which, if any, of the five annexation scenarios to pursue. Options are: (1) Heavenly / California Base Lodge; (2) Cleanup parcels within City limits; (3) Golden Bear / Black Bart / Cold Creek / Montgomery Estates; (4) Meyers; (5) Tahoe Basin.

CEQA Determination: This action is statutorily exempt from review under CEQA Guidelines section 15262 (Feasibility and Planning Studies) because it involves feasibility and planning studies for possible future actions which the City has not approved, adopted, or funded.

Agenda Item 19: Heavenly Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Management Plan

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to provide direction to the Director of Public Works on potential short-, mid-, and long-term traffic, parking, and transit options to address congestion and parking issues in the residential neighborhoods near Heavenly.

CEQA Determination: The short-term solutions are exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines section 15301 (Existing Facilities). However, some of the mid- and long-term projects may require environmental impact analysis.

Agenda Item 20: Regan Beach Parking and Noise Enforcement

Executive Summary: City staff has received several requests to evaluate traffic issues in the Lakeview Avenue neighborhoods during the last 2-years. On September 6, 2022, staff presented to the Council regarding potential countermeasures to address these concerns. On September 6, 2022, the City Council approved a Resolution to fund the recommended traffic safety upgrades. One of the recommended options included changing the Regan Beach hours of operations, installing roadway spikes at the exit gates to prevent vehicles from entering the parking areas after closing hours, when the entry gate is closed, installing No Parking and Tow-Away signs for after-hours and noise ordinance signs. To implement the No Parking Zone and Noise ordinance, the Council should approve the designation to authorize the Police Department to enforce the proposed regulation.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution establishing a “No Parking Zone” at the Regan Beach Parking Lot between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM and authorizing the Police Department to enforce the No Parking Zone and City’s Noise Ordinance between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

CEQA Determination: This project is exempt from environmental review under CEQA Guidelines section 15301 (Existing Facilities).

Agenda Item 21: Policy Regarding Disposition of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Development Commodities Owned by the City of South Lake Tahoe

Executive Summary: On September 3, 2019, the City Council adopted Resolution 2019-067, to establish a clear policy for the disposition of City-Owned commodities, and provide for a consistent and equitable disposition process, promote the achievement of the City’s affordable housing and community development goals, and provided certainty for the development community. On May 3, 2022, the City Council revised the policy to restrict the use of these commodities for short-term rental products and created an incentive to provide free residential units of use for the construction of accessory dwelling units and multi-family housing.

At a March 28, 2023, City Council meeting, the Council directed staff to revise the disposition policy to align with the City’s housing priorities and bring the revised policy back to the City Council for discussion and consideration.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution adopting Policy Regarding Disposition of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Development Commodities Owned by the City of South Lake Tahoe (Replaces Resolution 2022-051)

Agenda Item 22: City of South Lake Tahoe Residential Allocation Procedures

Executive Summary: The City Council maintains a policy for the distribution of residential allocations received from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The policy directs residential allocations to be available for single-family, multi-family and Town Center projects. The proposed resolutions would establish an allocation acceptance fee for single-family allocations based on the size of the housing unit constructed.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution approving revised residential allocation procedures and amending the Master fee Schedule.

Agenda Item 23: Status Update on Security for Collection of Tax for Transient Lodging

Executive Summary: in the past three years, South Lake Tahoe has seen an increase in motel/hotel sales and has encountered instances where TOT audits required during the escrow process couldn’t be performed because the City was not informed of the property’s sale until afterward. Staff developed a mitigation plan to address the potential loss of TOT revenue. As part of this plan, in September 2022, staff presented to City Council an update to several sections of the City Code Title 3 (Finance), with one of them now requiring the security deposit payments to be made in cash or cash equivalent only. Several months after the update, staff mailed out letters to lodging businesses with the deposit requirements calculated based on existing cash deposits on file. Several lodging businesses expressed concerns about the deposit assessment in cash and requested that the City include this matter as an agenda item. On May 2, 2023, the City Council subsequently requested that staff to bring this item for discussion (Councilmember Robbins, seconded by Councilmember Wallace).

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to provide direction to staff for future actions regarding security for collection of tax for transient lodging per the City Code Section 3.50.140. Potential alternatives include: (1) elimination of security deposit requirement; (2) reduction in the security deposit maximum amount: (3) no change to the current City Code and processes.

Agenda Item 24: Travel Authorization – League of California Cities Annual Conference, Sacramento

Executive Summary: The League of CA Cities Annual conference will offer educational and innovative leadership sessions across a variety of formats, with a roster of more than 100 speakers. Change is constant in our cities, and these sessions will support city leaders by equipping them with the latest knowledge, resources, and tools to advance their communities and assist officials in their daily roles and operations within their city.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion identifying Council Members and authorizing travel and associated expenses to attend the League Annual Conference (September 20-22) and selecting a Voting Delegate

Agenda Item 25: Red, White and Blue Crosswalk to Celebrate Independence Day

Executive Summary: On May 2, 2022, the City Council directed the Public Works Director to evaluate and propose a location to paint a red white and blue flag-style crosswalk to celebrate the 4th of July (Independence Day). Staff has evaluated various art options as well as locations. To complete this work before the 4th of July, staff recommends a painted crosswalk along the South Tahoe Bikeway Path. In addition, if directed by City Council, staff can submit an Encroachment Permit to Caltrans for a similar style crosswalk along Lakeview Crosswalk at U.S. 50 intersection. This crosswalk will require approval from Caltrans. Once Caltrans grant this approval, staff can paint this crosswalk with the designated art form.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing the Public Works Director to paint a red white and blue crosswalk for the 4th of July, Independence Day, at Lakeview Commons Area for 2023-24.

CEQA Determination: Painting of a crosswalk area is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines section 15301 (Existing Facilities) because it is the maintenance or minor alteration of existing public facilities involving negligible or no expansion of existing or former use.

To view the full agenda, including items on consent, visit here .

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. It can also be viewed on Channel 21, the city website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83633510829 .