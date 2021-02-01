City council to discuss Loop Road alternative

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City council on Tuesday will discuss an alternative idea for the U.S. 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Plan that would not break up the Rocky Point Neighborhood.

The original plan would redirect U.S. Highway 50 around the casino corridor, creating a “main street” through the corridor. To achieve that goal, many housing units in the Rocky Point Neighborhood, south of the casinos, would need to be torn down and new housing would need to be built.

After soliciting feedback from the community, City Manager Joe Irvin and City Attorney Heather Stroud have developed a new potential plan that would avoid tearing down housing units.

The new plan would use existing roads to create a loop rather than re-routing the highway.

The staff report on the plan states, “Essentially, two one-way lanes of eastbound traffic would be routed from U.S. 50 down Heavenly Village Way to Lake Parkway to rejoin U.S. 50 in Stateline, and two lanes of westbound traffic would be routed from U.S. 50 at Pine Boulevard in Stateline to rejoin U.S. 50 at Park Avenue.”

The council will discuss passing a resolution to move forward with the alternative plan.

Residential development code updates will also be discussed. The updated codes, which will only impact new residential development, have already been approved by the planning commission.

The new codes include simplified fence and wall standards, dropping the parking requirement to one spot for one-bedroom and studio units, and lighting standards.

One notable thing removed from the code was the bear-box requirement for new single-family units.

The council will also hear the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Annual Report for 2020, the Clean Tahoe 2019-2020 Annual Report and 2020-2021 Budget.

The consent agenda includes another postponement of city events until April 20. It also includes the creation of a Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 2.

To watch the meeting, use the link https://zoom.us/j/98709555356 or go to cityofslt.us.

To comment, call 530-542-6500. The meeting ID is 987 0955 5356 press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment.