City to discuss newly established transformational change subcommittee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council, continuing their weekly meetings during the coronavirus crisis, will discuss the transformational change subcommittee established during last week’s meeting.

The complete halt of the tourism industry has reaffirmed the council’s desire to create a second industry in the city.

The subcommittee will discuss new economies including health and wellness, environmental innovation, entrepreneurship, arts and culture, and the knowledge and technology fields.

Councilmembers Cody Bass and Devin Middlebrook are representing the city on the subcommittee and during this meeting, the city will discuss who should represent other sectors on the subcommittee.

The council will also discuss approving resolutions that authorize Interim City Manager/Director of Emergency Services, Brad Kilger to execute and file disaster applications for funding.

FEMA’s public assistance program provides reimbursement for emergency protective measures, such as overtime costs for relevant activities or medical care and employee protection.

The resolution would allow the city to apply for reimbursement and aid from FEMA and/or the state.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. Public comment can be sent, during the meeting with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM # (insert item number), to PublicComment@cityofslt.us or can be called in to 530-318-1461 when indicated by the mayor.