City council to discuss possible affordable housing loan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will discuss the possibility of committing loan money for the Sugar Pine Village Affordable Housing Project during the Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting.

The project is a proposed 248-unit affordable housing complex on state land managed by the California Tahoe Conservancy. Related California, which is a real-estate firm specializing in mixed-income housing, has requested that the city provide some funding for the project; $566,629 loan for predevelopment costs which would be covered with loan balances from the city and $1,250,000 for the purpose of purchasing land coverage which would come from the general fund.

During the meeting, the council will also discuss moving $10,000 undesignated general funds so that city manager Joe Irvin can order an assessment of the ice rink. This assessment is to see where and how water is entering the building, how to fix-it and if there has been mold because of water entering the building, as well as checking on general maintenance needs of the facility.

The council will discuss applying for two grants for a new swim and recreation facility from the California Department of Parks and Recreation. If both grants applications are accepted, the city could be eligible for about $8.7 million for the project.

Finally, the council will receive a COVID-19 update and discuss another postponement of city events until February. With El Dorado County slipping into the purple tier, staff recommends postponing or canceling events until the city can reassess on Feb. 2, 2021.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and can be watched on the city’s website or at zoom.us/j/96713204872. To make a comment call, 530-542-6500. The meeting ID is 967 1320 4872, press *9 to comment or email publiccomment@cityofslt.us.