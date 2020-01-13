City Council to hear cell tower appeal, presentation on events center at Tuesday’s meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The long-awaited cell tower appeal will be heard at the first city council meeting of the New Year.

The council will consider appealing the special use permit the planning commission approved in June of 2019 for a 112-foot cell tower on Ski Run Blvd in South Lake Tahoe.

Many residents have since come forward expressing concerns about the potential tower, citing property devaluation and health risks as reasons for not wanting the tower.

Resident Monice Eisenstecken, who lives across from the proposed tower site, appealed the permit approval.

City Manager Frank Rush Jr. worked with Verizon Wireless to find other potential sites but they were unable to find any.

Both Eisenstecken and Verizon will have an opportunity to give testimony, and the public can comment after the testimony. If council needs more information or cannot make a decision by the end of the hearing, they will have to file a continuance.

Prior to the meeting start, council will have a closed session to discuss the interim city manager position. This will be the third closed session regarding the position and according to Chris Fiore, the city’s communications manager, they’ve narrowed the field to two candidates.

It’s not guaranteed they will announce their choice on Tuesday.

Also on the agenda, a presentation on the proposed Tahoe South Events Center. If project proponents get Tahoe Regional Planning Agency approval in February, work is expected to start in May 2020 and finish in early 2022.

The council will also continue discussion on shared mobility device regulations, a conversation that has lasted over several months.

Discussion regarding body cameras for South Lake Tahoe police as well as police station renovations are also on the docket.

Over the last few weeks, the Tahoe Prosperity Center has hosted a series of open-houses regarding affordable housing solutions in the city.

During Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers will discuss whether to form a subcommittee to work with city staff and stakeholders. If approved, the city will appoint two of its members to the subcommittee.

The packed agenda also includes discussions about the city’s increased engagement in the Loop Road project.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.