City to hear housing assessment, possibly hire new city manager

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe could have a new city manager as soon as today.

City council narrowed the field down to four, and the candidates were introduced to the public Monday night during a mixer at the Idle Hour. Council has a closed session planned for 2 p.m. to consider the candidates.

Before the closed session, a regular meeting will start with a presentation of the city’s trip to their sister city of Ameca.

During regular business, council will hear a presentation from the Tahoe Prosperity Center about the South Shore Housing Assessment and Action Plan. The council will just be hearing the plan but has scheduled an agenda item for the April meeting to consider accepting the Local Resident Housing Action Plan.

The council will also be discussing the adoption of the Tourist Core Area Plan and an amendment that would expand the boundary on the plan. The expanded boundary would include three parcels that would be developed for affordable housing.

The council will also be reviewing single-use plastic bag regulations, updating mobile vending ordinances and hear a Ski Run business improvement district annual assessment.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the council chambers on 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.