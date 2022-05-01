City Council to hear Lime presentation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council members will be receiving a presentation on Lime’s 2021 season during their Tuesday, May 3, meeting.

Since coming to the South Shore in 2017, 823,984 trips have been taken by 282,636 riders. Those riders have traveled 921,700 miles and saved 9,000 gallons of gas. Notably, only 2.5% of all users have a home zip code in Lake Tahoe.

Also since 2017, there has been one police report of an incident, 55 incidents of incorrect parking, 27 reports of unsafe driving and zero reports of vandalism, although in 2019, four scooters were used to vandalize other property.

Lime has partnered with the League to Save Lake Tahoe. Users are given the option of rounding up to the nearest dollar as a donation to the League. So far, $2,055 has been raised for the League.

After receiving the presentation, the council will decide on allowing winter operations for Lime. Staff has recommended not to allow winter operations because of the amount of snow the city receives each year.

The council will also discuss a single room occupancy program fee exemption for Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.

The SRO program allows hotels to provide affordable housing rentals, as long as the units are rehabilitated to meet minimum building, housing and property maintenance codes. Buildings participating in the program need to purchase a permit and pay other related fees, including an annual inspection fee.

TCH and the city have an agreement to address the issue of homelessness, as well as an agreement that TCH will rehabilitate and maintain the three properties it purchased through state sponsored Project Homekey grant funding.

Because of these agreements, city staff are recommending waiving the SRO fees for TCH. For the three properties, the fees would amount to roughly $5,452.

During the meeting, the council will consider an agreement with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society for improvements to the Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery.

The Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery, located at 790 Alameda Ave, was likely built in the early 19th century. Since 1966, it has not been maintained and ownership of the property was unknown until a 2019 records search showed the city of South Lake Tahoe being the owner.

In 2020, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned the city to allow for a ground penetrating radar survey to be done, to see just how many people have been buried in the cemetery, since most of the headstones were gone.

The proposed agreement would state that city staff are responsible for the ownership and implementation of improvement projects, as well as annual maintenance. The Lake Tahoe Historical Society would serve as an advisory role for improvement projects.

Also on the docket are several items regarding compensation for city staff. The first is a $84,500 contract with Ralph Andersen & Associates for a classification and compensation study. The council will then decide on increasing base compensation for City Manager Joe Irvin (from $178,500 to $196,350) and City Attorney Heather Stroud (from $176,256 to $193,881).

That would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Then starting October 2023, there will be an annual cost of living adjustment.

Finally, the council will decide on appropriating $150,000 to South Shore Transportation Management Association for microtransit. The microtransit service is a permit condition for the South Shore Events Center and will run in a significant portion of the city limits.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely on Channel 21, http://www.cityofslt.us , http://www.facebook.com/CityofSLT/ and via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86298952088 .