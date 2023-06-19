City Council to hear presentation about proposed speed increases on area highways

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will hear a presentation about proposed speed limit increases along U.S. Highway 50/Lake Tahoe Boulevard and State Route 89.

The recent engineering and traffic survey conducted was discussed during a meeting between Caltrans representatives and the city earlier this month.

City Manager Joe Irvin, Chief of South Lake Tahoe Police David Stevenson, Anush Nejad, the City’s director of public works, and other city employees received a review of the E&T survey and explanation of its purpose.

While the E&T has been conducted there are still several steps to be taken before any changes are made.

“Caltrans first and foremost will discuss any speed limit changes with CHP and then will give an

opportunity to the local agencies to conduct a public hearing,” according to the notes in the agenda packet.

The city opposes the three E&TS recommended speed increases in the City of South Lake Tahoe along the following segments: 1) US 50/89 – North of Kyburz Avenue to North of C Street from 45 mph to 50 mph; 2) US 50 – North of C Street to North of Blue Lake Ave from 40 mph to 45 mph; and 3) US 89 – Lake Tahoe Blvd “Y” to near Pope Beach Entrance from 35 mph to 45 mph.

Included in the agenda are several pages of public comments submitted to the city in opposition of the speed increases.

Two additional items are on the agenda to be presented for public hearing.

Agenda Item 16 requests that council pass a resolution confirming the Final Delinquent Fees Report and directing the Finance Department to send a certified copy of the Report to the El Dorado County Auditor-Controller to add the delinquent amounts to the county property tax rolls for collection.

Agenda Item 17 requests council pass a motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance Confirming Termination and Rescission of the Development Agreement with Perfect Union SLT, LLC, and refer second reading and adoption to Aug. 8.

Regular-New Business

Agenda Item 18 requests council pass a motion approving the 15 projects recommended by the grant application review committee; and (2) Pass a Resolution appropriating an additional $3,987 into the Cannabis Revenues Grant Program.

Agenda Item 19 requests a resolution be passed authorizing budget allocation of $18,308 from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves into the City Clerk Payroll Account and approving an overlap in the Assistant City Clerk position beginning Aug. 1, until the incumbent Assistant City Clerk’s retirement in October.

For the full agenda,