City council to hear presentation from Lime at meeting Tuesday night

A kid rides a Lime scooter this summer near Lakeview Commons.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council will hear a presentation from Lime representatives and discuss possible provisions to the city’s current shared mobility device ordinance this week at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Council is also expected to approve an ordinance for a new cannabis business, discuss ways to improve Bijou Municipal Golf Course, possibly adding winter activities, and also talk about the police department’s implementation of a take-home vehicle program at its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Lime, South Lake Tahoe’s lone shared mobility device provider, will present to council its experience this year and also address city concerns, particularly underage riders and use in Heavenly Village.

City staff recommendations to the ordinance include the requirement for an annual city permit, a minimum age requirement of 18 years old, implementation of technology to prevent more than one device from being rented by any account holder at one time, a requirement for “full-stop” geofencing in Heavenly Village, parking restrictions, device identification numbers and photographic enforcement, a special review panel and potential permit revocation and more, according to the agenda.

“The recommended ordinance provisions recognize the benefits of shared mobility devices in our community, for both residents and visitors, while seeking to ensure that the devices are operated safely and responsibly,” said City Manager Frank Rush in the agenda packet.

If council agrees with the recommendations, they will be included in a formal ordinance presented for council review on Nov. 5.

Council will hear a second reading approving a 5-year development agreement with Redefining Organics, LLC, the first cannabis business to progress through the city’s process.

The new cannabis microbusiness will be located at 1090 Industrial Avenue and includes cultivation, manufacturing and distribution.

The report says Redefining Organics intends to employ approximately 25 people, and has committed to provide the city a community benefit fee equal to 6% of gross receipts for manufacturing and distribution, and a community benefit fee equal to $20 per square foot of permitted cultivation canopy space.

Rush expects to present recommendations for three retail-only cannabis businesses in November and an additional microbusiness in the coming months.

Recreation Superintendent Lauren Thomaselli will give council a brief history of the golf course and share current golf trends, overview of financial trends over the past 10 years, land-use capability, zoning restrictions and ideas for improvement.

Suggested areas of improvement include the relocation of the clubhouse and parking lot, development of winter sports activities, improved facilities and additional promotion and marketing.

The report says the course historically breaks even or generates a small profit.

According to the report, city staff are actively exploring all of the following: a) the relocation of the clubhouse and parking area to Bijou Park, b) the acquisition of the land on which the existing clubhouse and parking area are located, c) the acquisition of other nearby land suitable for the relocation of the clubhouse and parking area, and d) the execution of a long-term lease agreement with the owner of the land on which the existing clubhouse and parking area are located.

“Additionally, we continue to contemplate the re-establishment of a full-service Parks and Recreation Department in order to place a greater focus on parks and recreation activities throughout the city, and the golf course is an important consideration in this decision,” Rush said in the report.

Council will consider the purchase of 17 new police vehicles for a cost of $1,205,390 and discuss the take-home vehicle program.

The vehicles were already included in the recently-approved budget and if council ratifies the purchase, Police Chief Brian Uhler can implement a new program that will promote better care and extend the life of police vehicles, enable more rapid response by off-duty or arriving officers, provide an additional employee benefit for officers, enhance recruitment and retention and enable the department to remain competitive with other law enforcement agencies that offer similar programs, according to the report.

The vehicle purchase order has already been authorized but if council changes its decision, the deal with Winner Chevrolet from Elk Grove would be canceled the next day.

Other agenda items council will discuss include, passing a motion to establish local preference for concessionaire agreements; formally authorizing proposition 68 grant applications for four storm water projects costing an estimated $11.1 million; passing a resolution for the Public Works Department to receive $75,000 for maintenance and a second reading of a proposed ordinance for the city’s seal and logo.