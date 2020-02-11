City council to hear SnowGlobe recap at Tuesday’s meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe officials are preparing for a trip to Mexico this week, but first, city council must get through a busy agenda that includes a SnowGlobe recap, a new zamboni purchase, a cemetery preservation presentation, more discussion on the shared mobility device ordinance and personnel recognition.

Some council members and city staff will leave Wednesday for Mexico which is part of the sister city agreement with Jalisco.

But on Tuesday, city council will conduct business starting with a closed session where councilors will talk about a workers compensation claim and an anticipated litigation.

Four new firefighters/paramedics will be introduced and Randy Carlson with public works will be recognized for five years with the city.

The council will then hear a presentation from Rosemary Manning with the Al Tahoe Historic Cemetery Support Committee about preserving and renovating the cemetery.

If the consent agenda is approved, quite a few things will go through, including the long-discussed shared mobility device ordinance and a development agreement with the cannabis business, Tahoe Green LLC.

The city will also approve a tobacco grant funded school resource officer, an acceptance of the Al Tahoe Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project grant.

Finally, the consent agenda would allow the city’s ice arena to purchase a new Zamboni.

Under unfinished business, the council will revisit airport fees and hear a recreation and swim complex assessment.

During new business, the council will receive a SnowGlobe Music Festival Recap and decide if there are any new stipulations with the 2020 permit.

The city may approve an agreement with St. Joseph Community Land Trust to acquire three adjacent lots on Riverside Avenue to develop affordable housing.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the City Council Chambers at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.