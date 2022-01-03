City council to hold first meeting of 2022

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding their first meeting of the year on Tuesday.

The meeting will be a dual purpose meeting for the city council and the South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency, which will consider approving the 2022-23 Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule.

The city council will be discussing changes to the Bijou/Al Tahoe Community Plan to allow for higher public buildings and to lower roof pitch requirements.

The changes would just be applicable for the 56-acres project and the main purpose of the changes is to accommodate the new recreation center.

The council will also discuss American Rescue Plan Act appropriations. After hearing from the community about its priorities for the money, the city recommends distributing $250,000 to support the design and construction of skate park renovations, $50,000 to support the purchase and installation of various bike trail improvements, and $200,000 to support the preliminary planning efforts for the Greenway Phase 1C Bike Trail Project.





The purchase of new vehicles for public works will also be discussed during the meeting. In the 2021-22 budget, $500,000 was approved for an asphalt zipper loader attachment and an asphalt patcher truck. The city successfully petitioned the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for $150,000 in Air Quality and Water Quality Mitigation Funds and found an additional $140,410 from surplus equipment auctions. The additional money will be used to purchase a new street sweeper.

Finally, the council will vote on creation of a Capital Improvement Program Subcommittee, which will evaluate and update the City’s capital improvement program policies, evaluation criteria, and project prioritization.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday January 4. It can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe, via Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85312529278 , or on the city’s website and Facebook.