City council to receive regional transportation plan presentation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will hear a presentation on the draft regional transportation plan from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

TRPA is currently soliciting feedback on the plan and while it doesn’t directly require financial help from the city, there are several of the city’s projects that are included in the plan.

The council will also hear the hosted rentals ordinance again. The ordinance was presented during the council’s last meeting but council members asked for several changes.

The council will also consider adopting the climate action plan which will help the city move towards its renewable energy and carbon emissions reduction goals. While adoption of the plan doesn’t hold the city to any financial obligations, implementation of the plan will. The city will consider each step of the implementation process.

Police Chief David Stevenson will be giving a presentation on the progress of South Tahoe Alternative Collaborative Services. STACS is a collaboration between several public service agencies and companies in the city to provide a well-rounded response to crisis. The group had their first working meeting on Oct. 15.

There will also be an appeal hearing for another VHR permit closure and a COVID update.

On the consent agenda, the council is scheduled to approve the second reading of the council pay raise.

The meeting can be watched on the city’s website or https://zoom.us/j/92271576417.