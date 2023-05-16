City Council to receive road rehab update, hear first reading of EV charging ordinance, may amend area plans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council at an evening meeting on Tuesday will receive an annual report from the public works department and a road rehabilitation update which will include an overview of the city’s roadway network, how roadway conditions are rated, the overall condition of city roadways, how roads are prioritized for paving, utility coordination, how the paving program is funded, and the next five-year project prioritization.

Council will also receive a Washoe Tribe Land Acknowledgement Presentation and may pass a resolution.

On March 28, Council Member John Friedrich asked, and Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass seconded, that a Washoe Tribe Land Acknowledgement Presentation and Resolution be brought back to council for review and consideration. Herman Fillmore, the culture/language resources director for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California will make a presentation.

A land acknowledgment is a custom in many Native nations and communities that dates back centuries, according to the city agenda. It is a way of paying formal recognition to the original inhabitants as the traditional stewards of the land upon which one resides or is gathered. A land acknowledgement is a way to express gratitude and appreciation to Indigenous peoples, to provide education around the complex history surrounding Native nations, and to take an important first step toward meaningful support for and in partnership with Indigenous organizations and individuals.

Council may pass a resolution acknowledging the Washoe Tribe land acknowledgement.

Council may also pass a resolution approving a Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities sub-recipient grant application submittal to Tahoe Resource Conservation District in the amount of $969,692.65 for hiring of three seasonal part-time defensible space inspectors and funding the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chipper crew.

Council will hear the first reading of the electric vehicle charging ordinance, and if approved, it may be adopted after the second reading at the June 6 meeting.

California Assembly Bill 1236 requires jurisdictions with a population less than 200,000 residents to establish procedures for expedited, streamlined processes for permitting of electric vehicle charging stations. In response to this legislation, the Development Services Department developed an application checklist and prioritizes the review of EV charging station applications. However, adoption of the recommended ordinance will codify existing practices for review or EV charging station permit applications and bring the city into compliance.

Council may also make amendments to the Tahoe Valley Area Plan and Tourist Core Area Plan.

To view the full agenda, including items on consent, visit here .

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. It can also be viewed on Channel 21, the city website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83633510829 .

