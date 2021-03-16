City council tonight will discuss traffic study for US 50 alternative route

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council tonight will be discussing possible approval of a traffic study for U.S. Highway 50 during its first night meeting of the year.

On February 2, 2021, the council approved a resolution to consider alternate routes for the US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project, aka Loop Road.

Two one-way lanes of eastbound traffic would be routed from US 50 down Heavenly Village Way to Lake Parkway to rejoin US 50 at Stateline, and two lanes of westbound traffic would be routed from US 50 at Pine Boulevard in Stateline to rejoin US 50 at Park Avenue. The new plan would eliminate the need to tear down houses but still allow the casino corridor to be used as a “main street.”

This traffic study, if approved, would assess the feasibility of those alternative routes.

Council will also consider awarding $791,243 for construction management services to SierraCon Inc. for design and construction of the new recreation and aquatics center. SierraCon would oversee the bidding process for designing and building of the center.

Normally, this would be done by the city’s public works department but because of the size of the project, staff thought it would be best to outsource.

Finally, the council will be receiving a presentation, and possibly approving mid-year adjustments to the 2021/22 budget. When council approved the budget, it planned conservatively because of the unknowns of the pandemic. This presentation will allow them to reassess and adjust the budget.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city’s website or at https://zoom.us/j/95463704879 .

To comment, call 530-542-6500, the meeting ID is 954 6370 4879 press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment or email publiccomment@cityofslt.us .