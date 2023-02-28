City Council Tuesday evening meeting canceled
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled due to blizzard conditions and snowy roads, the city confirmed this morning.
The agenda items will be moved to the March 14 meeting and the Mayor for the Day events are rescheduled to the March 28 meeting.
“City Manager Joe Irvin said, “This decision was made in the interest of public safety. We discourage travel today and tonight given continued blizzard conditions.”
