City council updates: Live Violence Free gets city contract, road rehabilitation report, and master fees

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Tuesday, city council voted on increasing master fees, awarding contracts to Live Violence Free (LVF) and Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless (TCH), and a purchase of the property at 2111 – 2121 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. The council also received updates on the annual road rehabilitation program and drainage replacements during the Feb. 25 meeting.

Master fees

Staff presented the 2024-2025 master fee schedule, which dictates the services and fees collected for those services. Staff member Akemi Nishimura presented and let council know that the fees would typically increase by 2.83% according to the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward All Items Index. Some of the services that have these fees include single or double-court reservations at the rec center, mini mountain movers or pool party packages, demolition permits in the building department, and public works review fees for commercial development or redevelopment.

The use of the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward All Items Index was adopted by city council in 2019, but was brought into question by councilmember David Jinkens. According to city staff, the previous user fee studies and associated consulting recommended the use of this index, though another user fee study will be conducted this year.

Councilmember Cody Bass asked if fees were precluding people from visiting or using some of the available services. “It’s good that we want to always be in cost recovery, but there’s certain things we don’t need to fully recover … especially if it’s impeding us being able to deliver a service,” said Bass.

City manager Joe Irvin pointed out that for fire department services and emergency services, the fire department had the discretion to waive fees for emergency services given certain circumstances, such as a lack of insurance or financial burden.

The motion passed with one no vote from council member Jinkens.

Contracts for Live Violence Free and Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

Jessica Wackenhut Lomeli, housing manager, presented to staff regarding the LVF and TCH pay for success contracts, continuing a discussion from November’s city council meeting. Wackenhut Lomeli said that the contracts would only be paid if the agencies achieved their outcomes. Staff recommended that council approve the resolution authorizing $80,000 from the undesignated general fund reserve.

Chelsea Thomas, executive director of Live Violence Free, said “In the past year alone, LVF has provided over 2,000 bed nights of shelter and supported 89 clients through emergency, safe shelter, transitional housing, and housing first programs… The pay-for-success model ensures that every dollar invested leads to measurable outcomes, helping individuals secure and retain housing while reducing the strain on city resources.”

Jinkens expressed his worry over spending the unallocated funds. “I worry about long-term commitments of general fund revenue that could be used for other purposes,” he said. He asked if the programs could have caveats where the potential costs could be reviewed.

Irvin clarified that the contracts are one-year terms and that LVF and TCH have been “integral in the interaction with [South Lake Tahoe’s] police department… these nonprofits are incentivized to get people out of dangerous situations with support services in a quicker manner.”

Mayor Tamara Wallace said that she was in “100% support” of the contract for LVF, though was waiting for updates on the possibility of a warm room through TCH, which staff was previously directed to look into. “I am unwilling to support any money to the Homeless Coalition unless they are willing and able to provide a warm room,” she said.

Bass made a motion to approve the $40,000 pay-for-success contract for Live Violence Free, which passed unanimously. TCH’s contract will be addressed on March 11, when staff will also present regarding the potential warm room.

Road rehabilitation and drainage replacement

Associate civil engineers Stephen Anderjack and Brianna Greenlaw presented on the road rehabilitation program and drainage replacement in the city.

Of the 257 lane miles of roadways owned by the city, only 31% were in the good range of the 2022 Pavement Condition Index. 2023 – 2024 projects restored the pavements in Heavenly and Tahoe Valley neighborhoods.

The current 2025 budget for road repaving is $5.3 million, prioritizing the Walkup neighborhood which would cost $3.1 million, the Tahoe Valley Greenbelt Phase 1 which would cost $1.1 million, and Pioneer Trail Phase 2 costing $1.1 million.

In 2026, the proposed options for road rehabilitation are James/Eloise Neighborhood, Johnson Boulevard, Heavenly Village Way, Palmira Avenue, Rufus Allen Boulevard, Lisa Maloff Way, and a pavement sealing program. The department is also open to suggestions.

The streets department in-house paved Craig Avenue in 2024. Anderjack stated that in-house paving could supplement the road rehabilitation program, especially for smaller projects, but was dependent on additional resources.

Of the total mileage of city roads, roughly 57% lack adequate drainage systems. Though capital improvement projects like Sierra Boulevard’s in 2020 haven’t been around long enough to show the impact of drainage of pavement longevity, it still makes traversing those roads much easier and safer without flooding.

Many pipes and underground drainage infrastructure in the city are nearing the end of their functional lives—there are 91 high-risk pipes that need replacement according to the assessment report. Greenjack estimated that costs would be $610,000 per year for five years to replace these time-sensitive pipes, and the total existing pipe replacement is over $58 million.

The proposed 2025 drainage replacement projects total $665,000, including the Aloha Basin construction and the James/Eloise drainage replacement project.

In 2026, the annual high-risk pipe replacement project may focus on the Tahoe Keys, costing $500,000 annually over a six-year period, as well as the pipe replacement in road rehabilitation areas, costing another $500,000 annually.

The motion to approve these plans passed unanimously.

City manager Irvin mentioned that the February 11 city council meeting cancellation was because they were easily able to push the items from that agenda to the February 25 meeting.

Next city council meeting will take place on March 11 and will address the Chateau RSG report regarding the “hole in the ground” as well as the general plan annual progress report. It will also include the warm room discussion for TCH and the mid-year budget review.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.