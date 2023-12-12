City Council votes Cody Bass as next South Lake Tahoe mayor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council voted Cody Bass as the new mayor of the City of South Lake Tahoe at their meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 12, 2023, after the only two public commenters on the item voiced their opposition to his selection.

The then acting Mayor Cristi Creegan nominated Bass as mayor and Councilmember John Friedrich as mayor pro tem.

Friedrich thanked Creegan for her time as mayor, noting she’s set a high bar for engagement and has ran meetings professionally and fairly. He accepted the nomination, saying he supports Bass as mayor, “he’s been re-elected and been on council five years, been more than just those data points, to me, I find him an original, creative, innovative, solution oriented leader.”

Councilmember Scott Robbins also thanked Creegan for her service as mayor, noting it is difficult to be in the spotlight and doesn’t envy it. He announced he’s pleased to second Creegan’s nominations and noted that the mayor position in the City of South Lake isn’t an elected position and doesn’t have expanded roles, “this is primarily ceremonial and primarily a public relations related role. I think it’s a good reminder of how the city-manager form of government works for everybody.”

Bass expressed gratitude for the nominations and kind words, and said he’s looking forward to serving the city, “I think there’s a lot of really exciting things happening and a lot of progress in our city and I very much look forward to serving the city.”

Mayor Bass was initially elected to City Council in November 2018. He was re-elected in November 2022 to serve a 4-year term. In December 2022, he was appointed to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem for 2023. During his 2023 tenure, he also served as a board member for the Tahoe Transportation District, PADMA, and the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority Board. In addition, Bass represented the city on the El Dorado County Transportation Commission, El Dorado County 2×2, Charter City Subcommittee, Multi-Cultural Alliance Subcommittee, Mental Health Subcommittee, Capital Improvement Program Subcommittee, and the South Shore Transit Subcommittee.

The motion to select Cody Bass as mayor and John Friedrich as mayor pro tem carried unanimously.

According to the city’s staff report, Bass’s duties will include presiding over and facilitating discussion at City Council meetings, signing written contracts and instruments, and acting as the City Council’s ceremonial representative at public events and functions.

Mayor Pro Tem Friedrich will take over the Mayor’s duties in Bass’s absence.

Upon the 4-0 vote, council recessed to reset the council chamber. Councilmember Tamara Wallace was absent from the meeting.

City Council then continued with Cody Bass as mayor and John Friedrich at his side as mayor pro tem.