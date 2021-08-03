City Council votes to end contract with SnowGlobe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The SnowGlobe Music Festival will not be returning to South Lake Tahoe, city council decided on Tuesday.

In 2019, the city signed a 5-year contract with SnowGlobe on the grounds that event organizers provide an alternative location to hold the event.

Since the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the organizers were required to provide the city with the alternative location by June 18, 2021, which they did not do.

The city sent the organizers a letter informing them they were in breach of contract. They responded with a list of six locations that they considered including Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, George Whittell High School and surrounding area, multiple casino parking lots, and Camp Richardson and surrounding areas but they said none of them were suitable, so they continued to be in breach of contract.

Many members of the public have long been outspoken against the multi-day concert, which was held over a few days and capped on New Years Eve, citing noise and trash complaints.





Organizers of the event declined to defend themselves during the council meeting, so after very little discussion, council voted to end the contract with the event.

Councilmember Cody Bass said now he wants the city to focus on hosting its own family-friendly New Years Eve event.

Mayor Pro Tem Devin Middlebrook agreed and added that he didn’t want the issues with SnowGlobe to dissuade any other possible music festivals from coming to the region.