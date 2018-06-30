City of South Lake Tahoe diverting water onto Ski Run Boulevard for restoration project

Water is being diverted onto Ski Run Boulevard at Needle Peak Road through Monday, July 2, as part of the Bijou Park Creek Watershed and SEZ Restoration Project.

The diversion is directing water to the surface where it will flow along the curb and gutter on the east side of Ski Run. The water will re-enter the city's storm drain pipe system at Pioneer Trail.

The diversion is being used to reduce water flow to the Bijou Creek Project while a storm water structure is installed.