City expands Residential Parking Permit Program to the Lakeside neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe has expanded its Residential Parking Permit (RPP) Program to include the Lakeside neighborhood. This expansion helps manage increased parking demand during the busy summer season while maintaining access for Lakeside Neighborhood residents.

The RPP program was implemented following a formal request from the Lakeside Park Association (LPA) to the Director of Public Works. After a thorough review, the neighborhood met the criteria outlined in the City’s RPP guidelines, which aim to reduce the impact of non-resident parking on residential streets.

Effective June 1 through September 1, both Seasonal No Parking Zones and Seasonal Resident Permit Zones will be in place along the following streets:

Sunrise Lane

Hill Road

Greenwood Road

Azure Avenue

Program details:

Seasonal No Parking Zones: Specific areas have been designated as no parking zones to ensure parking is only on one side of a street. These restrictions help maintain access for emergency vehicles and reduce congestion.

Seasonal Resident Permit Zones: Specific areas have been designated for residents only. Residents living in the permit zone must apply for and display a residential parking permit from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Only vehicles with valid permits may park in these areas during the summer period.

“The Residential Parking Permit program is designed to address both resident needs and the seasonal increase in visitor traffic,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “We want to make sure people who live in these neighborhoods can still park near their homes while keeping streets safe and accessible.”

The City Police Department will monitor compliance with the program. Unauthorized vehicles parked in No Parking Zones or in Resident Permit Zones without permits will be subject to $300 fines. Visitors to the area will be encouraged to utilize designated parking facilities, transit, and micro-transit options to minimize congestion in the residential neighborhoods.

More information on the permit application process and other program details can be found at https://www.cityofslt.us/2294/Residential-Parking-Permit-Programs .