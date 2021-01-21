City gets feedback on 56 Acres, launches poll













SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents provided feedback on potential layouts of the 56 Acres project on Wednesday night during a virtual town hall.

The 56 acres parcel is county land south of U.S. Highway 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd., and east of Bijou. It currently is home to campgrounds, library, ice rink and recreation center.

The city made an agreement with the county to redevelop the area and shape it into a “city center.”

City representatives presented three possible layouts for the area and asked for feedback on each one.

All three concepts have the same pieces including a senior center, civic center (city hall), a park, and a new recreation center. The campgrounds will be upgraded to feature cabins or yurts, trail hookups and tent camping spaces.

Concept 1 puts the civic center in the south area of the 56 acres and the campgrounds would remain in the center. The play and gather space is north and would be connected to Lakeview Commons. There would also be a main street through the complex that could be closed for events.

Concept 2 puts the civic center north, facing the lake. The campgrounds would shift south and this concept has the biggest space designated to the campgrounds.

Concept 3 puts the civic center in the center of the 56 acres. It also would expand Tallac Ave., so that it cuts all the way through the park. The play and gathering area would be north of Tallac and the campground would be south of it.

During the presentation, when asked which of the concepts was most appealing, it was an even split between all three. However, when asked about the park location, vehicular accessibility and program locations, concept 3 won in all three categories.

The city is still soliciting feedback on the three concepts and has launched a poll.

To take the poll and see maps of all three concepts, visit tinyurl.com/56acres2.