Clive Savacool is new fire chief for South Lake Tahoe

Clive Savacool

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe has selected Clive Savacool as the new Chief of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.

Savacool is from San Luis Obispo but grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and began his fire career with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District in 1996. He has served as battalion chief, union vice president and as the county’s training chief.

“The experience and dedication Clive Savacool will bring to the Fire Department in South Lake Tahoe is outstanding,” said Interim City Manager Brad Kilger in a press release. “Fire safety is a top priority in the city and the expertise Clive Savacool brings to South Lake Tahoe will keep us moving in the right direction.”

In 2016, Savacool started as Chief of the Garden Valley Fire Protection District in El Dorado County. He’s also served on several boards and committees, including the National Fire Protection Agency, Office of the California State Fire Marshal, and as president of the El Dorado County Fire Chiefs Association.

“It has been my privilege to work in the fire service my entire adult life,” said Savacool, “I know with my experience and the talented employees at South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, I’m confident we can accomplish great things together.”

Savacool also is the founder of Exposure Tracker, a startup company focused on firefighter health and safety. Outside of the fire service, Savacool is also an instructor and competitive motorcycle racer.

He will be filling a position with the city that has been vacant for over a year.