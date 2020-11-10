City holding public online meeting Tuesday night to discuss ’56 Acres’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe will hold a public online meeting Tuesday evening to gather ideas and help shape the future of “56 Acres.”
Residents are invited to take a self-guided tour onsite, fill out the survey online and then join the Zoom meeting from 5:30-7 p.m., city officials said in a Monday press release.
The self-guided tour takes about 30 minutes to an hour and is approximately a half mile in length. Pick up a tour packet outside the front door of the Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 20.
The online survey can be accessed here and can be filled out through Nov. 20.
The meeting will be held here. Join by phone at 1-669-900-6833. The ID number is 984 3957 2057 and the passcode is 438691.
This project is a collaboration between the city, El Dorado County and the California Tahoe Conservancy to create a signature recreation and civic space in the heart of South Lake Tahoe.
The first phase of the project was Lakeview Commons and a subsequent phase is the new Multigenerational Recreation & Aquatics Center under design now. For more information, visit the project website.
