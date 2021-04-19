City hopes to vaccinate 1,500 during 2-day clinic

The city is hosting a 2-day vaccination clinic that ends Monday. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city will complete its vaccination clinic on Monday with hopes of getting shots in arms of 1,500 individuals.

The city’s 2-day clinic began Sunday morning in partnership with the El Dorado County Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and 70 volunteers from Lake Valley Fire, Cal Tahoe JPA Paramedics, STAT and the CCC.

The clinic will run Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center located at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.