City hosts Junior Giants meeting for interested parents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an informational meeting for parents to learn more about the summer Junior Giants baseball season.

Junior Giants is a free non-competitive baseball program for kids ages 5-13. The season will begin June 13 and last through Aug. 7.

Parents that are already signed up for the program, or that would like to learn more, are highly encouraged to attend the meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the city’s recreation and swim complex located at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

For more information, Sheree Juarez, acting public information officer at 530-721-1271 or email sjuarez@cityofslt.us .