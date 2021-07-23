City launches survey for input on how to spend $5.3 million in ARPA funds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe will receive more than $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and city officials have launched a survey to get community input on how to spend the funds.

City Council has identified 20 proposed projects that could be funded by the $5.3 million grant.

The online anonymous survey is active through Aug. 9 in partnership with Stanford Crowdsourced Democracy Team at no cost to the taxpayer, said a press release.

The ARPA was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, which established a $130 billion Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to provide funds for cities, counties, and special districts to mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19. South Lake Tahoe, as a non-entitlement government (population under 50,000), will be allocated $5,309,994.

Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities.





The 20 proposed projects include housing, parks, aging infrastructure, and public safety building improvements.

“We are asking the public to review the projects and choose which ones they would like to see funded,” said the release.

The survey will not allow respondents to go above this amount, ensuring fiscal responsibility in the allocation of funds. The list of proposed projects is available at https://www.cityofslt.us/ARPA and the Community Conversation featuring this topic may be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

City Council will use the survey results in their discussion during the budget workshop scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

To take the survey, visit http://pbstanford.org/2021-south-lake-tahoe .

https://pbstanford.org/2021-south-%20lake-tahoe