City Manager appoints Zachary Thomas as Director of Development Services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, announced the appointment of Zachary Thomas as Director of Development Services.

Thomas has over 20 years of successful project delivery in the fields of affordable housing development, capital projects, project management, land use planning, environmental review, development review, and real estate development having worked with private, public, quasi-public, and non-profit institutions.

Zach Thomas

City Manager Irvin expressed his enthusiasm for Thomas’ appointment.

“Mr. Thomas’ experience provides him with the qualifications needed to be successful in this role. Further, his demeanor in how he operates and his ability to deliver quality work are clearly strong attributes of his.”

Having most recently served as the City’s Housing Manager, Mr. Thomas brings direct experience in local public sector management with a proven track record of leadership and project delivery.

“This new role allows me the opportunity to continue to implement innovative projects that will serve the people of this special community for years to come,” said Thomas. “The operation of the city is a team effort, and I am privileged to be part of the City Manager’s team of city-wide professional staff to offer continual improvement consistent with the city’s core values.”

Thomas holds a Master of City and Regional Planning from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from California State University, Chico.

This position oversees the Building, Planning, and Housing Divisions and works with all other city departments to ensure delivery of vital services for the community. Thomas will start his new role on November 6, 2023.