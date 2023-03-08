City manager issues emergency proclamation for South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Manager Joe Irvin, acting as the director of emergency services, on Wednesday issued a local emergency proclamation for South Lake Tahoe to leverage all available tools from local, state, and federal resources in response to potential impacts from the forecasted atmospheric river.

The emergency proclamation allows the director of emergency services to waive procurement rules and issue emergency orders to address a fluid and changing situation. The proclamation provides for greater flexibility and expedited procurement of goods and services in responding to emergencies resulting from the forecasted storm, while still protecting public safety priorities and the taxpayers’ interests.

Emergency proclamations are formal documents recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and other governmental agencies, which will then be able to direct disaster relief funds and other key personnel resources to our jurisdiction, should the need arise.

This emergency proclamation is a proactive step and does not indicate any community-wide closures.

To stay up to date on the latest information, winter and extreme weather preparations, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/snowremoval .