City may add 18 acres to Tourist Core in Bijou/Al Tahoe; will discuss how to spend CARES Act funds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the boundary of the tourist core to include property in the Bijou/Al Tahoe community.

Along with adding 18 acres with 49 parcels on the Tourist Core Area Plan western boundary, the ordinance will also increase height allowances.

The proposed expansion of the TCAP boundary would incorporate the following properties: Hotel Elevation at 3489 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Heidi’s Pancake House at 3485 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Bijou Center at 3451 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Tahoe Wellness Center at 3443 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Lakeshore Lodge & Spa at 930 Bal Bijou, Lakeshore Lodge residential properties at 920 Bal Bijou, Residential Properties at 932-952 Bal Bijou, Beach Retreat at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd, and the parking lot at 980 Bal Bijou.

The height standards will be adopted from the TCAP which is 42 feet for three story single-family dwellings, the same as before, and 56 feet for four story buildings for uses other than single-family dwellings.

The proposed amendment includes revisions to a section of the Tourist Core Area Plan that addresses revitalization and consolidation of development, and would be revised to reflect the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency development rights initiative for the conversion of different development rights.

The proposed amendment also includes a new implementation strategy for recreation. The new strategy recognizes efforts by the California Tahoe Conservancy to create a second access to Connelly Beach west of the Beach Retreat property.

The city says several owners of residential property within the proposed amendment area have submitted comments in support of the proposed amendment.

In other news:

The city may pass a resolution supporting the peaceful exercise of free speech. At the Aug. 11 meeting council requested a proclamation be brought back to a future meeting and will likely pass it Tuesday.

Council will hear a presentation from the Tahoe Transportation District about the One Tahoe Initiative that is aimed at developing a new revenue source based on the collection of fees paid by resident and non-resident users of the transportation system in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Revenue generated from the new fee structure would be utilized to implement projects, programs, and services identified in the Regional Transportation Plan. The current legislation does not permit TTD to charge transportation system users a fee upon entering or leaving the Tahoe Basin, which is a linchpin for implementing the One Tahoe Funding Initiative.

The city will consider a request from a property owner to exchange three residential units for three tourist accommodation units at 1068 Ski Run Blvd.

Council will discuss how to spend $278,119 the city received from the CARES Act. The act provides that payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with response to the coronavirus and the expenses were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27.

Council will consider a second reading to amend the stray dog ordinance that would allow leashed dogs in designated areas on public property and limited unleashed designated areas. One of the city’s goals is to become more dog friendly.

Council will listen to the vacation home rental hearings that are appealing closure decisions.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. and will be live streamed on channel 21, on the city’s website and on Zoom. If using Zoom and would like to comment press the “raise a hand” button.

If you are joining the meeting via Channel 21 or live stream and would like to make a comment, please call 530-542-6500. The meeting ID is 916 0266 8446, press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment. The clerk will call you by the last three digits of your phone number when it is your turn to speak.

Public comment may be submitted by email with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM # (insert item number) to PublicComment@cityofslt.us during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item, and read into the record during public comment.