City names 5 finalists for police chief, invites public to town hall Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The candidates for South Lake Tahoe police chief were narrowed down on Monday and the community is invited to help interview the applicants later this week.

The five finalists announced in a city press release include Lt. Shannon Laney and Lt. David Stevenson, who have been co-interim chiefs, Cpt. John Gunderson of the Redwood City Police Department, Lt. Tina Jones of the Portland Police Bureau and Deputy Chief of the Sacramento Police Department Katherine Lester.

Laney, Stevenson have bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, Jones has a master’s degree in criminal justice, Gunderson has a criminal justice degree and also has a master’s degree in public administration and Lester has a bachelor’s degree in government-international relations and a master’s degree in geosciences.

An online town hall meeting via Zoom will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, for the public to ask questions and view the interview process. The zoom link is https://zoom.us/u/adcfrHJH7y.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to make sure our community’s voice is heard during this process,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in the release. “Our police department has been dedicated to this community’s safety and security and we expect our next leader will keep it that way.”