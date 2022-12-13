Update: City closes charging, warming station with power mostly restored

Update

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As power has been restored to nearly all households and businesses, the city has decided to close the warming and charging center earlier than originally anticipated, at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“This is a fluid situation and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. Should conditions deteriorate, we will reassess services,” said a news release from the city. “The county will continue to operate the Senior Nutrition Services at the Senior Center starting at 9 a.m. today, so the building will remain open to the public.

“Thanks goes out to our outstanding Parks & Recreation team for standing up the warming and charging center and working through the night, the release continued. “No one came to use the services, but we are grateful to our staff for having it open and available to the community.”

Orignal post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe will re-open the charging and warming station at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for a 24-hour period.

As Liberty Utilities continues to work to restore power, the City recognizes many have been without power for more than 48 hours and want to provide a safe and warm location to recharge devices. Staff will be onsite, but no other services will be provided.

Residents and visitors may bring their mobile and other small devices, with the respective charging cords, to the Senior Center to recharge.