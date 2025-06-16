City of South Lake Tahoe announces 2025 Road Maintenance and Upkeep Program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe has launched its 2025 Road Maintenance and Upkeep Program to improve roadway conditions and support the City’s Road Rehabilitation efforts. This summer, the City will begin by addressing major potholes and damaged roadway sections, utilizing the Public Works Streets Maintenance Team.

This initial phase of work will include sealing cracks and repairing potholes. These improvements are not only important on their own but necessary for protective surface treatments planned for 2026. One type of protective surface treatment the City will utilize is cape sealing, which combines two applications: a chip seal (a layer of asphalt with embedded gravel) followed by a slurry seal (a thin topcoat). Together, they create a stronger surface and help extend the life of the pavement. Other sealing methods may also be used if different roadway segments warrant a different approach.

Repairs will be prioritized by road type: starting with main arterial roads, followed by secondary (collector) roads, and finally neighborhood streets. This phased approach ensures the most heavily traveled routes are addressed first.

The following roads are scheduled for road maintenance this summer:

Heavenly Village Way – from US 50 to Montreal Rd.

Surface restoration: pothole repairs and crack sealing Pioneer Trail – from US 50 to Larch Ave. Johnson Boulevard – from US 50 to Al Tahoe Blvd.

Surface restoration: pothole repairs and crack sealing

This road is also scheduled for resurfacing in 2026 with two inches of asphalt and an underlayment. Tahoe Keys Boulevard – from Venice Ave. to the end of Ala Wai Blvd.

Surface Restoration: pothole repairs and crack sealing

“Improving our roads is a top priority for the City and the community, and this plan reflects that commitment,” said Public Works Director Anush Nejad. “The Road Maintenance and Upkeep Program allows us to fix what needs attention now while preparing our streets for longer-term durability through future protective surface treatments.”

The City is also evaluating future projects for its annual Road Maintenance Plan, which will depend on the city’s annual budget and funding availability.