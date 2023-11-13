City of South Lake Tahoe announces inaugural name a snowplow contest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe is excited to share the first “Name a Snowplow” contest. The contest seeks to name 10 snowplows that will be in service for the 2023/2024 winter season.

The purpose of the contest is to celebrate winter and to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Public Works Department.

“The contest is a great way to kick off the upcoming snow season and to thank our Public Work Snow Operations team for keeping our roads clear and safe each winter,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “We look forward to seeing the top names selected by our residents and having them displayed on the city’s snow equipment.”

The snowplow naming contest originated in Scotland in 2006 when school-age children were asked to come up with humorous names for their snowplows which they refer to as gritters. The contest is also popular across several states in the U.S.

The voting period opened Friday, November 10, and ends on Thursday, November 30 at 5 p.m. The top 10 winning names will be announced at our Winter Open House on Saturday, December 16.The contest is open to all ages.

To vote, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FWKBHH7 .