City of South Lake Tahoe announces winning names for the 2023 Name a Snowplow Contest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe is excited to share the winning names for the Inaugural Name a Snowplow Contest. The top ten names were selected by residents from a list of thirty-six snowplow names. The voting period was approximately three weeks, and 1,194 votes were cast.

“The Name a Snowplow Contest has been a great way to kick off our winter snow removal operations and to engage our residents in a fun activity. We look forward to seeing the winning names on the city’s snowplows during this winter season,” stated Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.

The winning names, in order of vote totals are:

The Big LePlowski Plowy McPlowface Scoop Dog Snowbi Wan Kenobi Darth Blader Sled Zeppelin Clearopathra Sleetwood Mac Austin Plowers Snowbacca



Decals with the winning names will be placed on snowplows in the next few weeks for the 2023-2024 season. The city plans to have next year’s contest include names provided by kids in the community.

To see how the 1,194 participants voted for the top ten finalists and to view all the snowplow names, visit: http://www.cityofslt.us/snowremoval .