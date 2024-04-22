City of South Lake Tahoe Awarded State of California Prohousing Designation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This City of South Lake Tahoe was awarded the State Prohousing Designation for efforts to encourage development of housing at all income levels. The announcement was made on Friday, April 19 by Governor Newsom that this designation has been granted for the City’s commitment to proactively minimize obstacles, accelerate housing, increase availability of affordable housing, and combat homelessness.

Prohousing Designation also recognizes local governments actively working to implement state housing laws, follow best practices, and going above and beyond those minimum requirements. Furthermore, they reward jurisdictions that are working to cut the red tape, reduce development costs, and create housing policies that foster housing choice and opportunity while scaling up innovative efforts.

By earning the Prohousing Designation, the City will receive exclusive access to Prohousing grants and additional points in the scoring of competitive housing, community development, and infrastructure funding programs administered by the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). This includes the Prohousing Incentive Program (PIP) , a grant program designed to accelerate affordable housing production and support preservation efforts.

The dedication of the City Council and commitment to priorities outlined in its 5-year strategic plan has played a key role in the delivery of affordable housing. A robust set of housing programs are underway to address the spectrum of housing needs within the City. Additionally, by adopting a compliant Housing Element, the City Council has adopted numerous policies that seek to advance the development of affordable housing. The City Council has also taken additional actions that streamline zoning and land use planning, accelerate production, reduce costs, and provide financial subsidies for housing projects.

“We are excited to receive the Prohousing Designation and recognition from the State of California for the efforts the City is making to address the housing crisis,” said Mayor Cody Bass.