City of South Lake Tahoe begins issuing Vacation Home Rental permits in residential areas, enforcement of new VHR rules

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announces the implementation and enforcement of updated Vacation Home Rental (VHR) rules. The City began issuing VHR permits in residential areas under the amended VHR ordinance on July 17.

The City opened an initial 60-day VHR permit application period on June 23 for preferred applicants who previously had permits that were not renewed in 2021 due to the passage of Measure T or who had QVHR permits, and who were in good standing. To date, the City has received 608 applications and has issued 66 permits. 293 of the applications were rejected for either not being eligible for the preferred group or not being eligible for a permit at all for various reasons. Property owners that were not eligible for the preferred group may begin submitting applications on Saturday, August 23 at 9 a.m. through the online portal at https://cityofslt.us/2510/Vacation-Home-Rentals .

The amended VHR ordinance contains rules to mitigate potential impacts to neighborhoods, including:

A 150-foot buffer between VHR properties;

Limited VHR occupancy to two per bedroom with up to five children (aged 13 and under) not counting toward the limit;

Requirement that local property managers conduct in person or virtual check in to verify renter identity and obtain renter signature on a good neighbor contract containing VHR rules;

Requirement that local property managers are available to respond to complaints and violations at all hours and every day of the week;

Requirement for indoor noise and outdoor video monitoring devices to allow property managers to detect nuisances before neighbor disturbance and to prevent violations;

Prohibition on weddings, receptions, or commercial activities at VHR properties;

Limited outdoor spa use to 8:00am to 10:00pm;

Prohibition on outdoor amplified music, speakers or other noise-generating equipment after 10:00pm;

Prohibition on parking on unpaved surfaces or neighboring property without permission;

Prohibition on camping or sleeping in tents, travel trailers, campers or RVs;

Requirement that trash and recycling be stored in a bear box or animal-resistant cart provided by South Tahoe Refuse.

“When the City Council voted not to appeal the court ruling on Measure T, we made a commitment to strict enforcement of new VHR regulations. These regulations are intended to address issues such as excessive noise, disorderly conduct, and illegal parking, while supporting our local economy and workers,” stated Mayor Pro Tem, Cody Bass. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department’s Community Services Division will oversee enforcement, with officers available 24/7 to respond to complaints. To report a violation, you may call 530-542-6100 at the time of the disturbance and an officer will be assigned. To report a potential unpermitted rental, you may call the code compliance investigator at 530-542-6071.

For more information on the updated VHR rules and enforcement efforts, please visit the City of South Lake Tahoe’s official website at: https://cityofslt.us/2510/Vacation-Home-Rentals .

